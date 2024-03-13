South Carolina Secretary of State’s Website Receives 2023 Notable State Document Award

(Columbia, SC) —Today, the Secretary of State’s Office received the 2023 Notable State Document Award from the South Carolina State Library for its website.

Each year, the South Carolina State Library recognizes several government documents published by state agencies for their excellence and contribution to the understanding of government processes.

“I feel truly honored that our agency has received this award,” said South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond. “As interactions with government and businesses continue to shift to the digital realm, it becomes increasingly important to provide clear, informative, and efficient online services. Since becoming Secretary of State, it has been my mission to provide a website that is helpful and easy to navigate, while continuing to provide excellent customer service. We have also worked hard to increase the number of online filing options, so that the Secretary of State’s Office will never be closed for business.”

Over the past two decades, the Secretary of State’s Office has launched online filing applications and search engines for businesses, charitable organizations, professional fundraisers, raffles, Uniform Commercial Code filings, and notaries public. The Secretary of State’s Office continues to expand its online search and filing options to benefit its customers.

The 2023 Notable State Documents awards ceremony was held at the South Carolina State Library in Columbia, South Carolina. The State Library recognized twelve state agencies for their publications, which included monographs, serials, and websites. Each year, the State Library recognizes notable state documents in honor of Freedom of Information Day, which occurs annually on or around March 16th. Nominations for the award may be submitted by depository librarians, State Library staff, or state agency employees. For more information on the Notable State Documents Awards, please visit the South Carolina State Library’s website.

