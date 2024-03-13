Kenan Crnkic Receives Nomination for the Prestigious Eric Hoffer International Literary Award
Bestselling author from Bosnia and Herzegovina receives nomination for the Eric Hoffer International Literary Award.SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned author Dr. Kenan Crnkic, acclaimed for his book ‘Beware Which Wolf You Feed’, has been nominated for the esteemed Eric Hoffer International Literary Award. This globally recognized award, traditionally conferred upon independent and free-thinking authors worldwide, marks a significant acknowledgment of Dr. Crnkic's literary prowess.
Established to honor the memory of the distinguished American author and philosopher, recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Eric Hoffer Book Award holds a distinguished place in the global literary landscape.
This accolade is particularly bestowed upon inspiring authors whose works contribute to broader and deeper societal enrichment, as highlighted by Google.
In recent years, Dr. Crnkic has garnered widespread international acclaim, not only through bestsellers like ‘7 Secrets of Success’, ‘Beware Which Wolf You Feed’, and ‘Outlive Life’, but also through direct engagement with tens of thousands of individuals via transformative programs across the region.
Dr. Crnkic's transformative messages, deemed ‘life-changing’, resonate with millions through media content and popular social media. With over 300,000 copies of his books sold, he stands as the best-selling author of his kind in this part of Europe. His works have been translated and published in several foreign languages and even in Braille.
The nomination for the Eric Hoffer Award adds to a series of significant international recognitions, underscoring the impact of Dr. Crnkic's contributions.
The final winner will be announced at a later date.
Kenan Crnkic Academy
Faith International doo
office@kenancrnkicacademy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok