Seven Tennessee State Parks Offering Easter Meals

Seven Tennessee State Parks will offer Easter Sunday meals March 31, 2023 and several parks across the state will host other events leading up to Easter.

Those other activities include instructions for dying Easter eggs on March 16 at Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park; dying eggs on March 30 at Seven Islands State Birding Park; a morning Easter egg hunt on March 30 at Fall Creek Falls State Park; and a night egg hunt on March 30 at T.O Fuller State Park.

Park visitors can also enjoy regular park features that apply year-round across the state.

Henry Horton State Park

Montgomery Bell State Park

Fall Creek Falls State Park

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Natchez Trace State Park

Paris Landing State Park

Pickwick Landing State Park

Details on the Meals

Henry Horton State Park - Sunday, March 31

Easter buffet lunch served at the Conference Hall at Noon.

Reservations required and accepted until March 24 at 2 p.m. at 931-364-2222 (press 3).

Adults $20, children 10-under $10, not including tax, gratuity, and beverages.

Henry Horton State Park

4209 Nashville Hwy.

Chapel Hill, TN

Montgomery Bell State Park - Sunday, March 31

Lunch buffet served at the Lodge at Montgomery Bell. Seatings at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Reservations required and accepted until noon on March 27 at 615-289-1153 (leave message).

Adults $31.95, children 4-12 $20.95, not including tax, gratuity, and beverages. Children 3 and younger free.

Montgomery Bell State Park will also have a Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Sunday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a first come, first served basis.

Montgomery Bell State Park

1000 Hotel Ave.

Burns, TN

Fall Creek Falls State Park - Sunday, March 31

Buffet lunch served at the Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reservations required and accepted until March 25 at 423-881-5241.

Adults $35, children 6-11 $18, children 5-younger $5, not including tax, gratuity, and beverages.

Fall Creek Falls State Park

2536 Lakeside Dr.

Spencer, TN

Cumberland Mountain State Park - Sunday, March 31

Buffet lunch served at the Homestead Harvest Restaurant. Seatings at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Reservations required for groups of eight or more at 931-484-7186.



Adults $28, children 6-10 $14, not including tax, gratuity, and beverages, 5-younger free, Veterans and seniors (62-older) ask about 10-percent discount,

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

Crossville, TN

Natchez Trace State Park - Sunday, March 31

Buffet lunch served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Reservations required for groups of eight or more at 731-968-8176

Adults $20.95, children 6-11 half price, not including tax, gratuity and beverages, children 5-younger free, 62-older 10 percent discount

Natchez Trace State Park

567 Pin Oak Lodge Rd.

Wildersville, TN

Paris Landing State Park - Sunday, March 31

Special meals served at the Restaurant at Paris Landing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., in addition to regular Sunday brunch, lunch, and dinner.

Reservations not accepted, first-come first-served



Adults $15, children $8, not including tax, gratuity, and beverages. Veterans eligible for 10 percent discount

Paris Landing State Park

400 Lodge Rd.

Buchanan, TN

Pickwick Landing State Park - Sunday, March 31

Lunch special at the Restaurant at Pickwick Landing, as on every other Sunday.

Pickwick Landing State Park

120 Playground Loop

Counce, TN