Scribe Introduces ScribeAssist(TM) Desktop Speech Recognition Software with Near Human Level Accuracy
Whatever your industry, you can slay your paperwork dragons with ScribeAssist available on Mac or PC Easy to use, competitively priced.
With ScribeAssist, healthcare professionals now have an impressive tool to kill their medical documentation dragons”NAPLES, FL, USA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Scribe Technology Solutions announces ScribeAssist(TM) - an extremely accurate, affordable and easy to use desktop speech recognition software for healthcare professionals. Powered by Scribe’s partnership with Soniox, the Speech AI Company, ScribeAssist has near human level speech understanding.
— Mark Boyce, Scribe CEO
Scribe has packaged ScribeAssist for both Windows and MacOS systems for easy installation and easy use. With ScribeAssist there is no need for training, no need to create a custom dictionary, no need for constant corrections of misinterpreted words. Furthermore, ScribeAssist has very powerful commands built right in for things such as formatting, navigating, and even stopping the recognition process.
For healthcare professionals who are forced to sit at a computer and be data entry clerks, ScribeAssist lets them more quickly and accurately complete documentation within their EMRs thus furthering Scribe’s mission to make healthcare professionals more productive, profitable, and patient care focused.
"With ScribeAssist, healthcare professionals now have an impressive tool to kill their medical documentation dragons” says Mark Boyce, Scribe CEO. With pricing significantly less than its nearest competitor, it is extremely helpful to constantly challenged providers' bottom lines.
It is sold in yearly subscriptions paid either annually or monthly. For Healthcare Professionals, each subscription comes with trial access to ScribeMobile and its built-in ADAM(TM) (AI Driven Automation of Medical Records & Coding) technology. ADAM is an AI based ambient medical documentation, coding and analysis system .
Both ScribeAssist and ADAM are available for non-medical use as well. They can help anyone who needs to quickly create documentation. Insurance, government, businesses, authors, screenwriters, and others all can use these tools.
Whatever solution you choose, Scribe’s Customer Experience Team is here to help with setup and be more productive, profitable, and patient focused.
For more information or to purchase ScribeAssist visit http://www.DragonKiller.Org or contact sales@scribe.com
Mark Boyce
Scribe Technology Solutions, Inc
mboyce@scribe.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn