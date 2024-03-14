Golf Quest Transforms into Golf Ranch: Unveiling a Tech-Powered Oasis for Casual Golfing Fun
Blue Jeans Golf Elevates Experience with Technology and Facility Upgrades, Creating a Golf Lite Atmosphere for Guests
We’ve placed an intentional focus on design, technology and service, and in doing so, Golf Ranch Brookfield will be a hotspot for golfers of every level.”BROOKFIELD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Jeans Golf, a next generation golf investment and management company, today announced the rebranding of Golf Quest to Golf Ranch Brookfield. This strategic evolution marks a thrilling new era for the 25-year-old facility, drawing in golf enthusiasts from across Connecticut and New York. Highlighted by the addition of Toptracer ball-tracking technology, improvements include an interior renovation, revamped website, updated signage and a modernized logo, solidifying Golf Ranch Brookfield as a new and different golf experience.
— Devin Charhon
Devin Charhon, Co-Founder of Blue Jeans Golf, shared his enthusiasm about this transformative journey: "Golf Ranch Brookfield is our first location in Connecticut and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Our mission is to get more people playing more golf more often. We’ve placed an intentional focus on design, technology and service, and in doing so, Golf Ranch Brookfield will be a hotspot for golfers of every level.”
Established in 2021, Dallas-based Blue Jeans Golf is rapidly expanding its portfolio of golf driving ranges, prioritizing technological advancements to elevate the overall golfing experience.
Charhon continued, "We are creating a new category for the game that we call Golf Lite. It’s all about eliminating the formality of golf and creating a welcoming environment. We are fostering a love of the game and bridging the gap between entertainment golf and traditional golf.”
The new Toptracer technology provides golfers with real-time, personalized feedback on their shots. Players of all ages and skill levels can practice and compete across skills challenges, virtual golf courses, and a family favorite, Go Fish. The latest addition, Power Tee, an automated teeing system, eliminates the need for golfers to bend down to put their ball on a tee.
The facility offers an impressive array of amenities, including 66 hitting bays that hit into a full-length outfield, high-quality mats and balls, an 18-hole mini-golf course, and two private event spaces, complemented by three premium hitting bays available for private gatherings.
Unlike entertainment golf, Golf Ranch Brookfield has a bucket-based pricing model providing flexibility and cost effectiveness.
Golf Ranch is truly different from entertainment golf and traditional golf. As Charhon puts it, “We’d like to think we are making golf less of an occasion.”
With the rebrand complete, Golf Ranch Brookfield will be hosting a number of events to reintroduce the space to the community.
For more information, please visit, www.golfranchusa.com.
About Golf Ranch
Golf Ranch is a place for golfers of all levels to enjoy the game of golf. Our mission is to bring golfers together. With four unique locations in Connecticut, Texas, and Missouri, all Golf Ranch facilities are united by a technology-enabled range, a high-quality practice and play experience, and relaxed vibes.
About Blue Jeans Golf
Blue Jeans Golf, founded in 2021, is a Dallas-based golf investment and management company dedicated to creating Golf Lite, to bridge the gap between entertainment golf and traditional golf. With a mission of More People, More Golf, More Often, Blue Jeans Golf is making golf more accessible, enjoyable, and inclusive. For more information, visit www.bluejeansgolf.com.
