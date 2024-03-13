SOLOMON WATER AWARDS NORO WATER SUPPLY UPGRADE PROJECT

Solomon Water has awarded a contract for the Noro Water Supply Upgrade Project (Bid No. SW-0192019B) to CCB Envico Pty Ltd.

CCB Envico is a Civil Construction company specialising in delivering water and wastewater projects. The company is based in Australia but has wide and extensive experience throughout the Pacific region over many years and has a local office here in Honiara along with several current projects in the Solomon Islands.

Funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) World Bank (WB) and European Union (EU) the Noro Water Supply Upgrade Project is a key strategic project in the Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Sector Project (UWSSSP) and will address significant water quality / security issues with the existing facilities at Noro.

The project scope includes a total replacement of the Water Treatment Plant along with minor works at the Ziata River raw water intake and at the Treated Water Reservoir. All this work is within existing SW sites so disturbance to the public should be minimal.

The Treatment Plant is linked to both the raw water feed pumps at Ziata and the treated water reservoir and will feature new dual-media filters and disinfection facilities with automated control systems to run and monitor the plant when it is unattended.

Solomon Water CEO Carmine Piantedosi said “We are delighted to have finalized an agreement with CCB Envico. This project will see the existing water treatment plant completely replaced with a modern facility which should significantly improve the continuity and quality of our water supply to Noro residents and businesses”.

Solomon Water received a single bid for the Noro Water Supply Upgrade Project. Overseas procurement of specialist equipment has already commenced and construction should start in late July 2024 and will run for 19 months.

Noro Water Supply upgrade project scope includes a total replacement of the water treatment plant.

Noro Water Supply upgrade project scope includes a total replacement of the water treatment plant. These filters will be demolished and replaced.

Noro Water Supply upgrade project scope includes a total replacement of the water treatment plant. This back wash tank will be demolished and replaced.