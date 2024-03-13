PLANNED WATER DISRUPTION: East Kola Ridge

12:00 AM (midnight) to 4:00 AM, Friday 15 March 2024.

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers that due to work requirements at East Kola, there will be a planned water shut down from 12:00 AM (midnight) to 4:00 AM, Friday 15 March 2024.

The shutdown is to allow Solomon Water to carry out a step test at East Kola Ridge DMAs.

Customers living in and around the following areas will be affected with no water during this time:

Green Valley

Naha Heights

East Kola Ridge tank

Governor General

Solomon Islands Ports Authority residential area

Florence Young Heights

Vura 1 Heights

SINU Kukum Campus

Commercial areas from Pacific Crown Hotel to BRED Bank , Kukum Branch

Affected customers are advised to store water in buckets and containers for use during this shut down period.

We thank you for your patience and appreciate your understanding.

For more information, please contact Customer Care Service.

Phone: 44700

Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb

Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater