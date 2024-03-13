Submit Release
Noro Immigration Office rolls out Passport Services

The Noro Immigration Office in Western Province has commenced passport services on 11th March 2024 as the first province in the country to offer national passport services to its citizens.

The rollout of Immigration passport services is part of the Immigration Division of Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Labour and Immigration reform programs to decentralize passport services to outer provinces.

Immigration Officer in Noro, Mr. Obed Rooney, highlighted that citizens of the Western Province appreciated the convenience and accessibility offered by the initiative, which will undoubtedly enhance their overall experience and satisfaction.

Moreover, this initiative will greatly benefit the Western and Choiseul citizens by reducing the costs and inconvenience associated with travelling to and from Honiara for passport enrolment.

Currently, two Immigration Officials, Ms. Elizabeth Toliliu and Irene Mete, are assisting Noro Immigration Office to permanently establish a Passport Mobile Enrolment Unit (MEU). The setup of the MEU proved timely given the high demand for national passports.

Citizens of both provinces are encouraged to apply for a national passport at the Noro Immigration Office. The next official rollout of Immigration passport services is expected in the second quarter of this year in Malaita Province.

ENDS///

