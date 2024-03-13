CE: 'Two Sessions' key to implementing plans of Central Government

MACAU, March 13 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, called for further effort to adhere to the core and strong leadership of President Xi Jinping, while seeking progress amid maintenance of stability.

The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) should learn, implement, and adhere to, the spirit of the “Two Sessions” via concerted effort, and translate the Central Governments decisions and plans into practical action, said Mr Ho.

Mr Ho made the remarks today during a briefing in Macao to share with local officials and community members, information on policies and aspirations outlined in the recently-closed “Two Sessions” in Beijing, i.e., meetings of, respectively, the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) and the 14th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

During today’s briefing session, the Chief Executive shared six points of understanding, in combination of Macao’s actual situation. They were: 1.) the need fully and accurately to implement the “One country, two systems” principle to build a strong barrier in safeguarding national security; 2.) the need for effective implementation of plans for Macao’s appropriate economic diversification, promoting high-quality development of Macao’s economy; 3.) the need to make full use of Macao’s own advantages to support the country in expanding high-level openness; 4.) the need continuously to improve the well-being of the people and steadily enhance their welfare; 5.) the need to deepen public administrative reforms and comprehensively improve the government’s administrative efficiency; and 6.) the need to consolidate and strengthen patriotic forces, to maintain social harmony and stability.

This year marked the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland. The MSAR Government would continue its effort to unite and lead the various sectors of Macao’s society, so that they work together in a pragmatic and proactive manner. The MSAR Government aimed for fresh progress in various undertakings of the MSAR and to achieve fresh developments in the practise of “One country, two systems” with Macao characteristics. Macao would welcome the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland in an atmosphere of prosperity, with a festive ambience, and with fresh achievements in development.

Vice Chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, Mr Ho Hau Wah, also delivered a speech at today’s briefing session.

He said that the Report on the Work of the Government identified accelerating the development of new quality productive forces as an important task to further the country’s comprehensive modernisation and deepening reform, and its opening up. Since the initiation of reform and opening up, the country had enjoyed remarkable accomplishments, that had also provided a solid foundation for the development of Hong Kong and Macao. Currently, the country was the world’s second-largest economy and was of significant importance. To catch up with national development, Macao should continuously enhance its competitiveness and effectively achieve the goal of comprehensive modernisation amidst the unprecedented changes in the world. Macao should seize this opportunity and demonstrate determination to improve and optimise comprehensively the local business environment. This included attracting more individuals to invest in Macao, and increasing local economic vitality.

The Vice Chairman of the CPPCC National Committee pointed out that efforts should be made to optimise and improve Macao’s legal framework, enhance public administrative efficiency, and establish a more flexible and efficient government. Additionally, through effective policies in relation to talent development, Macao’s competitiveness could be enhanced, providing a stronger foundation for further integration into overall national development.

During the session, the Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Zheng Xincong, put forward four points of opinion.

First, there was a need to study seriously, and to implement, the spirit of the “Two Sessions”, and unify thoughts and actions with the decision-making arrangements of the Central Government. Second, there was a need to grasp accurately the overall situation and the trends in the world and in the country, and firmly promote determination and confidence in high-quality development. Third, there was a need resolutely to implement and carry out the steps required by the Central Government, and so welcome the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland through outstanding achievements. Fourth, it was necessary to enhance a sense of honour, responsibility, and mission, and demonstrate new outlooks – through practical actions – of patriotism, and of love for Macao.