Zucker Jewish Academy welcomes Mrs. Abigail Moyal as the new Academic Principal
Anticipating Rapid Growth, The Academy Takes Education to the Next Level
I am excited about creating connections and bonding our growing community with affordable, high-end academics alongside a rich, Jewish education.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zucker Jewish Academy is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mrs. Abigail Moyal as the Academic Principal and Director of Curriculum. With an outstanding career in education and a passion for fostering both academic and personal growth, Mrs. Moyal brings a wealth of experience and expertise to lead the academy into a new level of excellence.
Zucker Jewish Academy inaugurated its doors this academic year, boasting a state-of-the-art campus and a compassionate, dedicated staff. Guided by a mission to deliver excellence in education intertwined with strong Jewish values, the academy has swiftly garnered nearly 90 students in its brief existence, with projections indicating a doubling of enrollment by next year as new classes are introduced.
Educators play a pivotal role in shaping the future, and Zucker Jewish Academy's commitment to providing the best education led them to Mrs. Moyal, who stood out among numerous qualified candidates. Hailing from a lineage of educators, Mrs. Moyal's lifelong dedication to education has been nothing short of inspirational.
"Education is a field with many opportunities and routes to cultivate the growth and development of young minds, hearts, and dispositions to achieve their goals for success in life–both as academics and as A+ human beings," expressed Mrs. Moyal.
Mrs. Moyal's illustrious career includes 13 years at The Adelson School, where she served as a Library Media Specialist, English Teacher, and, most recently, Dean of Students. Her academic achievements, including a BA in Literature from Point Loma University, an MA in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and a Certificate in School Management and Leadership from Harvard University, attest to her dedication to continuous learning.
Aligned with Zucker Jewish Academy's mission, Mrs. Moyal envisions a program that provides a strong foundation in Judaism for all levels of observance, coupled with rigorous, student-centered academics. As the Academic Principal and Director of Curriculum, Mrs. Moyal will oversee K-12 academics, ensuring a comprehensive curriculum that integrates technology, science, math, writing, reading comprehension, social studies, the arts, and athletics.
Las Vegas has experienced substantial growth in recent years, attracting an increased number of Jewish families since the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic. Mrs. Moyal sees this as an opportunity to develop a program that caters to the needs of the Jewish community while maintaining a focus on academic excellence.
"I am excited about creating connections and bonding our growing community with affordable, high-end academics alongside a rich, Jewish education," shared Mrs. Moyal.
Mrs. Moyal plans to engage with Zucker Jewish Academy's families, teachers, and leadership staff to collaboratively shape the path toward long-term growth and success. Her initiatives include implementing a high-level curriculum, focusing on social and emotional growth tailored to each student's age and stage, and providing mentorship and professional development opportunities for faculty.
The addition of Mrs. Abigail Moyal as Academic Principal and Director of Curriculum signifies a significant step forward for Zucker Jewish Academy, solidifying its foundation of excellence and propelling it towards becoming one of the top Jewish day schools in the country. The academy looks forward to the exciting journey ahead under Mrs. Moyal's leadership.
Parents reaction to the news that Mrs. Moyal is joining Zucker Jewish Academy