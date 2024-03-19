Major Update to VARK SHORTS Corporate Plan Enables Various 3D Animation Creation with Uncompromised Simplicity

Various Situations 3D model replacement

TOSHIMA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARK Inc. updated its VARK SHORTS Corporate Plan on March 19, 2024, with added features such as scene combinations, switching of 3D models, scene customizations, and compatibility with 16:9 videos while maintaining ease of use.

Major Update Unveiled for "VARK SHORTS Corporate Plan"

In a groundbreaking evolution of whiteboard animation, VARK Inc.’s VARK SHORTS Corporate Plan addresses the challenge of differentiation with 3D and the introduction of original characters. The plan is undergoing a transformative evolution as the first of its kind in Japan (*1), offering scene combinations and customization for 3D animation production.

Building upon the easy-to-use features of VARK SHORTS that allow anyone to create animations effortlessly, the following functionalities will be added:

- Combine scenes (*2) to craft original animations

- Customize scenes themselves, including inserting original images and videos

- Introduce original 3D models and characters into scenes

- Create using 3D models without owning any by leveraging a wide range of pre-installed models

- Freely interchange expressions and motions

- Produce not only short videos but also medium to long-length animations

With these new features, the updated VARK SHORTS can be used for various scenarios such as tutorial videos, internal and external communication, explanatory videos, and presentation materials, not just for SNS marketing.

For more details on the VARK SHORTS Corporate Plan, click here: https://lp.vark.co.jp/varkshorts/corporateplan/

Challenges in Whiteboard Animation

The use of video content in business settings has become ubiquitous, and whiteboard animation, composed of 2D illustrations, has emerged as a popular choice for creating such videos. This is because whiteboard animation offers the convenience of using template scenes and interchangeable illustrations to create videos easily. However, it also has its challenges, such as limited options for motion and layout patterns to depict text and illustrations, restricted use of predetermined characters, and difficulty in adding variations in expressions.

Expanding Customization Capabilities with 3D

Creating 3D content is often seen as more expensive and complex than 2D, but it provides greater flexibility for customization once the data is generated. For example:

- Adjusting vertices on a single model generates countless expressions, eliminating the need to create separate parts for elements like in whiteboard animation.

- 3D models are complete renderings that can be rotated to face any direction.

- The concept of depth allows for greater flexibility in object placement.

If the structure remains the same, identical movements and expressions can be reproduced even when swapping 3D models, allowing the introduction of original models or characters.

Models and backgrounds can be easily replaced, making it easy to create creative for AB testing.

The company has found a way to overcome the problem of similar expressions that often occur in whiteboard animation by using the expressive capability of 3D animation. Additionally, the company aims to maintain a balance of simplicity and convenience by utilizing VARK SHORTS. Therefore, the company has upgraded its services from solely producing short videos to now catering to a broader range of 3D animation production needs.

Special Campaign Launched to Celebrate Major Update

Starting today, customers who inquire within the next two weeks can choose one of the following options:

1. Complimentary creation of one original 3D model (*3)

2. First month free (*4)

*The campaign may end without prior notice. Prompt contact is advised.

About VARK Inc.

VARK Inc. develops various services under its vision of becoming the leading service provider in "virtual × XX."

Company Overview

Company: VARK Inc.

CEO: Takuya Kato

Established: August 9, 2017

Business Activities: Operation of 3D animation production tools, management of talent agency, planning and production of virtual live events, planning and production of metaverse events

Location: Toshima-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Corporate Page: https://corp.vark.co.jp/

Inquiries

VARK Inc. Public Relations Department Inquiry Form:

https://tayori.com/form/32e909c01f1afb0df8e8e5114efe2685b31987aa/

*1 As of March 19, 2024, based on the company's research.

*2 Templates for creating animations, including 3D models, motions, expressions, backgrounds, 3D objects, BGMs, sound effects, and special effects.

*3 Model with an estimate of up to 100,000 yen.

*4 A one-month discount is offered from the initial contract (minimum three months).