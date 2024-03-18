Wear-Resistant Material Solutions Increase Harvesting Speed & Efficiency
Interstate Advanced Materials offers extruded nylon, UHMW, and polycarbonate material solutions for the agriculture and viticulture industries.
Also known as picking rods or bo peep rods, bo rods rely on extruded nylon's strength, rigidity, and shape retention to shake grapevines and olive trees.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agriculture and viticulture industries seek ways to improve the speed and efficiency of their harvests through technologies like machine harvesters. Interstate Advanced Materials offers extruded nylon, UHMW, and polycarbonate material solutions for the agriculture and viticulture industries to help facilitate a faster and more efficient harvesting season.
— Christopher Isar
Extruded nylon, or nylon 6/6, is the material of choice for bo rods which are used in mechanical harvesters for crops like grapes and olives. Also known as picking rods or bo peep rods, bo rods rely on extruded nylon's strength, rigidity, and shape retention to shake grapevines and olive trees. These shaking mechanisms knock the fruit onto a conveyor to speed up the harvesting process. Nylon 6/6 is wear- and abrasion-resistant and can withstand the shaking required to harvest the fruit without bending or losing its form, extending the lifespan of bo rods and increasing the time between replacements.
Agricultural harvesting equipment components like wear guides and corners are made from Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMW-PE). Known for its low friction properties and high abrasion resistance, UHMW is a self-lubricating material and components made from it have a long lifespan that surpasses metal in wear applications. UHMW is also durable and is resistant to both chemicals and moisture – unlike metal, it won't rust or corrode. Despite its robustness, UHMW is relatively lightweight compared to alternatives such as steel, which helps reduce the overall weight of the harvester for enhanced fuel efficiency.
Harvester machines utilize polycarbonate as 'wings' that are set on both sides of a conveyor and serve to guide harvested fruit from where they've fallen on the conveyor to collection bins or trays. Polycarbonate is a virtually unbreakable material with outstanding impact resistance and durability that allows harvester wings machined from it to withstand the shaking and impacts experienced during operation. Polycarbonate wings are easily cleaned to minimize downtime during the harvesting season.
Discover Interstate Advanced Materials' diverse range of materials for harvesting equipment
