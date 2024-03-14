Antheum Spirits Unveils High Roller Straight Bourbon Whiskey: A Bold Tribute to an Iconic Monster Truck Legend
Antheum Spirits and Tennessee Legend Distillery are excited to unveil High Roller Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Join us for the upcoming launch events!NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antheum Spirits and Tennessee Legend Distillery are excited to unveil High Roller Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a spirit that pays homage to the storied High Roller Monster Truck, which has been a symbol of adventure and resilience since 1985. As we introduce this exceptional bourbon, we celebrate the truck's rich legacy and the dedication of its current custodian, Jeff Krekeler.
Dive into the world of artisanal whiskey and monster truck heritage at our launch events. Join us at Tennessee Legend's stores in Sevierville on March 22-23, and in Nashville on March 24, for days filled with tradition, excitement, and exceptional whiskey tasting.
Jeff Krekeler, a passionate Monster Truck enthusiast from Farmington, Missouri, acquired High Roller with the vision of paying tribute to its monumental history. With the invaluable help of Rodman Hobbs, Robert Maize and an extensive team of dedicated friends and volunteers, High Roller was restored, reigniting its legacy for a new generation.
High Roller Straight Bourbon Whiskey, meticulously crafted and aged, reflects the essence of its namesake's journey. It offers a robust palette of caramel, butterscotch, smoke, and leather, culminating in a bold 100-proof finish that honors the monster truck's indomitable spirit.
"Our High Roller Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a salute to a cultural icon that has inspired awe across generations," said Paul Francis, Co-Founder of Antheum Spirits. "It embodies a story of innovation and tenacity, and we're excited to share this legacy through our whiskey."
We invite you to partake in this celebration of history and craftsmanship. Discover the depth and character of High Roller Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a spirit designed for those who appreciate the narratives of endurance and innovation.
For more details and to purchase High Roller Straight Bourbon Whiskey and other Antheum Spirits offerings, please visit www.antheumspirits.com.
Open to the Public - Launch Event Details!
Tennessee Legend, Sevierville Launch Events:
--March 22, 2024: 12:00pm - 5:00pm at 2874 Newport Hwy, Sevierville, TN 37876
--March 23, 2024: 12:00pm - 5:00pm at 870 Winfield Dunn Pkwy, Sevierville, TN 37876
Tennessee Legend, Nashville Launch Event:
--March 24, 2024: 12:00pm - 5:00pm at 1310 Clinton St #115, Nashville, TN 37203
Exciting Features for Attendees:
--Welcome from the High Roller Team
--Witness High Roller driving around
--Engage in photo opportunities with the legendary monster truck
--Enjoy exclusive bottle signings by Jeff Krekeler, High Roller President & Rodman Hobbs, Professional Driver
--Partake in complimentary tastings for guests 21+ and over
Join us in celebrating a legacy that continues to inspire and delight – the launch of High Roller Straight Bourbon Whiskey.
