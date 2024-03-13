Iowa Supreme Court to Hear Oral Arguments in Bondurant

On Tuesday, April 2, the Iowa Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Bondurant, Iowa. The proceeding will take place in the Bondurant-Farrar High School auditorium, 1000 Grant St. N. The oral arguments are open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m.

The court will hear attorneys argue in the following case:

State of Iowa v. Adam Aaron Rhodes, case no. 23-0338, from Des Moines County District Court.

Case summary: Adam Rhodes appeals his conviction for possession of a firearm. Iowa Code section 724.26(1) prohibits a convicted felon from possessing a firearm or offensive weapon. Rhodes argues that the replica of an antique muzzleloader rifle he used to harvest a deer was not a firearm within the meaning of section 724.26(1), and therefore the district court erred in finding Rhodes guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Attorney briefs for State of Iowa v. Adam Aaron Rhodes are posted on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-oral-argument-schedule/case/23-0338.

A public reception with the supreme court justices sponsored by the Polk County Bar Association will follow the oral arguments.

Note to Media: News media are invited to attend the oral arguments. Court rules apply regarding still camera, video camera, audio recording devices, and other electronic devices used during the oral arguments. Information on expanded media coverage is available on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/newsroom/expanded-news-media-coverage/.

The Iowa Court Rules regarding cameras and other electronic devices in courtrooms are on the Iowa Legislature website at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/ACO/CR/LINC/09-30-2022.chapter.25.pdf.

For More Information:

Steve Davis

Communications Director

Iowa Judicial Branch

steve.davis@iowacourts.gov