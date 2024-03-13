Submit Release
Democratic Leader Jay Costa Applauds Governor Shapiro’s Energy Plan

Senator Jay Costa and Gov. Josh Shapiro
PITTSBURGH: Today, Governor Josh Shapiro outlined his new Energy Plan, which is intended to cut costs and create jobs.

 In response, Democratic Leader Jay Costa releases the following statement:

 “I applaud the Governor for restarting a conversation around energy policy in Pennsylvania. Together with stakeholders across the commonwealth, this plan meaningfully addresses three crucial priorities: jobs, the climate crisis, and consumers. I look forward to discussions with our colleagues and industry leaders as we work to implement a strategy that positions us as a national leader in the energy sector.”

 Learn more about the PA Senate Democrats’ commitment to clean air, water, and energy for every Pennsylvanian here.

