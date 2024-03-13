UNITED MONITORS - S2/S2 PRO - Dual monitors hit 500% funding in 18 minutes on Kickstarter, solving long-standing issues

Dual monitor S2/S2 PRO

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, U.S., March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNITED MONITORS OF AMERICA's dual monitor launches on Kickstarter, quickly surpasses funding goal by 500% in just 18 minutes. In a market saturated with dozens of dual monitor models that always seem to lack something, United Monitors of America is thrilled to announce the launch of its Kickstarter campaign for the S2 (14inch)/S2 PRO (15.6inch), a dual screen extender designed to address and solve the common issues faced by today's professionals and portable monitor owners. The solution is born from the extensive, real-world experience of a globetrotting team of product designers who have tested the majority of the monitors available on the market in their quest to perfect remote work.

Bridging the gap in the dual monitor market

For too long, dual monitors on the market have been a compromise rather than a solution. Portable monitors are not even an innovation anymore; they're populating desks, airport lounges, universities, libraries, and the briefcases of laptop owners the world over.

They come with a plethora of specific features: brighter, thinner, foldable, double, triple, rotating... but too often at the expense of so much more, neglected when a new product should be the essence of the best.

“Our mission was clear from the start, stemming from a personal need within our team. We work remotely and travel the world, so we tested nearly every model available on the market. We found they were all missing something" explains the CEO. "That led us to develop a dual screen extender that not only meets but exceeds the needs of the modern professional and goes beyond for our team and for the legions of other digital nomads. The S2/S2 PRO is our response to those needs, offering unmatched flexibility, quality, and user experience.”

Innovating for enhanced productivity

The S2/S2 PRO sets itself apart with features designed for maximum efficiency (Mac, Windows & Android friendly) and usability, by promising to remedy the frequent letdowns users face with today's international offering of portable monitors:

· Eliminate the hassle of multiple, messy cables with just one USB-C cable.

· Banish weak hinges because monitors that easily fall are a no-go.

· Say goodbye to sliding mechanisms that jam and get stuck.

· Avoid springs or grip mountings that damage laptops, initially not designed for this purpose. UM monitors are designed to stand independently.

· No more precarious magnets and enduring sticky marks. Their solution? A self-standing design.

· Ditch the cheap injected plastic for a robust, full aluminum body, echoing the sleekness of a Mac.

· Breaking away from the monochromatic monotony of the 90s, UM embrace bold colors, design, beauty, elegance, and refinement. Their monitors come in five dynamic shades.

Effortlessly compatible with a wide range of devices, these dual 14 and 15.6in monitors seamlessly integrate with any of the following existing tech ecosystem.

Join the Productivity revolution on Kickstarter

United Monitors invites you to be a part of this exciting journey by supporting the S2/S2 PRO on Kickstarter. Early backers will have exclusive access to special offers starting at $279 (market price: $619) and be among the first to experience a new era of productivity and efficiency.

“Unlike typical crowdfunding campaigns, our company has significantly progressed by securing tooling and producing pre-series, virtually eliminating all risk. We are launching on Kickstarter to connect with a community of insightful backers accustomed to bringing projects to life. Their invaluable feedback is what we seek to build our community. Hence, we're launching the S2/S2 PRO at a special introductory price of $279, welcoming early adopters to join us in shaping the future of this pioneering device.” adds the founder.

Contact

Contact: info@unitedmonitors.com

Kickstarter prelaunch page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/fabb/united-monitors-dual-colorful-usb-fhd-monitor-14in-and-15in?ref=34ozth

Website: www.unitedmonitors.com

Presskit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/14KE6j106hwavKhGhV9JKk_ND28vy72WO?usp=sharing

