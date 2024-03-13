Advancements in Hot Melt Glue and Adhesive Dispensing Solutions: Projected CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030

Hot Melt Equipment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Hot Melt Equipment Market" report by Allied Market Research unveils a promising trajectory for the industry, forecasting significant growth from 2021 to 2030. Key insights from the report reveal that the global hot melt equipment industry, valued at $1.4 billion in 2020, is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2030, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

Factors Driving Growth

The expansion of the e-commerce sector and the cost-effectiveness of adhesive materials are identified as primary drivers of market growth. However, challenges such as the low melting point of adhesives hinder growth, countered by emerging opportunities stemming from increased regulations favoring environmentally friendly products.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the industry, leading to production halts and supply chain disruptions. However, as industries gradually resume operations, hot melt equipment companies are expected to regain momentum, albeit at varying capacities.

Segment Analysis

Product Type: The bench top segment dominated in 2020, driven by its automation capabilities in assembly lines. Conversely, the glue guns segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR due to its portability.

End User: The food & beverages segment led in 2020, attributed to widespread usage in packaging. The automotive sector is poised for significant growth due to increased application in car interiors.

Region: Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020, driven by manufacturing activities in China. Meanwhile, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest growth due to rapid industrialization.

Leading Players

Key players shaping the hot melt equipment market include Banseok Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Glue Machinery Corporation, Graco Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, ITW Dynatec, Nordson Corporation, Robatech AG, Twin Engineers Pvt. Ltd., and Valco Cincinnati Inc.

In conclusion, the hot melt equipment market exhibits promising growth prospects driven by technological advancements, increased regulations favoring sustainability, and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. As industries adapt to changing consumer demands and environmental considerations, the adoption of hot melt equipment is poised to accelerate, ushering in a new era of efficiency and sustainability in manufacturing processes

