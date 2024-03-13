Hot Melt Adhesive Market Valuation Outlook See Stable Growth Ahead | Arkema Group, 3M, AVERY DENNISON
Hot Melt Adhesive Market will witness a 4.8% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2030
Stay up to date with Hot Melt Adhesive Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF MI introduces new research on Hot Melt Adhesive covering the micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2024-2030). The Hot Melt Adhesive explores a comprehensive study of various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales, and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists of both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the major key players profiled in the study are Arkema Group (France), 3M (United States), AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION (United States), Beardow Adams (United Kingdom), Dow (United States), H.B. Fuller Company (United States), Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited (India), Jowat SE (Germany), Sika AG (Switzerland), TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES INC (Taiwan), Adhesive Direct UK (United Kingdom), ADTEK Consolidated Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), Stage GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), CHENG TAI INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD (Taiwan), Daubert Chemical Company (United States).
The global Hot Melt Adhesive market size is expanding at robust growth of 4.8%, sizing up market trajectory from USD 8.86 Billion in 2023 to USD 12.47 Billion by 2029.
Definition:
Hot melt adhesives (HMAs) are thermoplastic materials that melt and flow when heated, solidifying upon cooling to create a strong bond.
On the off chance that you are engaged with the industry or expect to be, at that point this investigation will give you a complete perspective. It's crucial you stay up with the latest sectioned by Applications [Packaging, Assembly, Woodworking, Automotive, Nonwovens, Others], Product Types [Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Styrenic-butadiene Copolymers, Thermoplastic Polyurethane, Others] and some significant parts of the business.
Market Trends:
Growing demand from the packaging industry for efficient and fast bonding solutions.
Market Drivers:
Rise in demand for hot melt adhesives in the construction sector for bonding insulation materials.
Market Opportunities:
Growing construction activities in emerging economies creating opportunities for hot melt adhesives.
Market Restraints:
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
Market Challenges:
Hot Melt Adhesive Market by Geographical Analysis:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
