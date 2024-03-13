MiCoB's 3D Printed Bunkers Shine at Bharat Shakti
MiCoB: Revolutionizing Defence Infrastructure with Innovative 3D Concrete Printing TechnologyAHMEDABAD GUJARAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MiCoB, a leading innovator in defense technology, proudly announces its participation in the 'Bharat Shakti' exercise, a grand display of indigenous defense capabilities held in Pokhran, Rajasthan. The event showcased MiCoB's cutting-edge 3D printed bunkers, unveiled in the presence of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, the Hon'ble Defence Minister, the Army Chief, and other distinguished guests.
Bharat Shakti, an embodiment of India's commitment to self-reliance, highlighted a wide array of indigenous weapon systems and platforms, aligning seamlessly with the government’s Aatmanirbharata initiative. The exercise simulated realistic, synergized, multi-domain operations, demonstrating the integrated operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.
MiCoB's rapidly deployable, anti-tank 3D printed bunkers played an integral role in the drill, standing shoulder to shoulder with prestigious weapons such as the T-90 (IM) Tanks, Dhanush, and others. The bunkers showcased the company's commitment to innovation, providing a robust and efficient solution for defense infrastructure.
“We are proud that our 3D printed bunkers were part of the Bharat Shakti event. This further reinforces our commitment to fulfilling the quality-compliant and high-performance infrastructure needs of the Indian Armed Forces, especially in the challenging geo-climatic terrains of the country," stated Shashank Shekhar, CEO, MiCoB. "This accomplishment is a result of the support from the Government of India and the Indian Defence, and we express our gratitude for their continuous encouragement."
MiCoB stands out as a pioneering force in new-age construction technologies, particularly in defense and infrastructure segments, offering innovative solutions to contemporary challenges. Within the construction industry persistent inefficiencies, challenges, and complexities often arise, especially in remote sites. Recognizing the pressing need for innovation, MiCoB is on a mission to revolutionize the sector through its state-of-the-art 3D Concrete Printing Technology.
At the heart of MiCoB's mission is the aim to transform construction processes, reduce total ownership costs, address environmental impact, and consistently deliver high-quality results, even in the most challenging conditions. With a steadfast commitment to advancing technology, MiCoB strives to usher in significant improvements in efficiency and sustainability within the construction industry.
To witness MiCoB's groundbreaking contribution, watch the full video on the Hon'ble Prime Minister's official YouTube page:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OfnaX206TiQ&t=2020s
