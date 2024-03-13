Le Chai Asian Flare Celebrates Women's History Month with An Exclusive Media & Influencer Tasting Event
The newest Brooklyn restaurant is the creation from Brooklyn Chop House co-owner David L. Thomas
We presented exceptional dining with our unique culinary offerings, and hope their presence will amplify our message and create a buzz that will resonate far beyond the event itself”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 5th, Le Chai, Brooklyn's latest Asian flare restaurant, opened its doors to an exclusive Women’s History Month gathering of media professionals and social media influencers for a tasting experience that showcased its menu favorites. The event was hosted by Le Chai owner David L. Thomas, who has previously contributed to the success of renowned dining establishments such as the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and Brooklyn Chop House. He is joined alongside owners DJ Sting International and “Fatty” Carlson.
— David L. Thomas, Owner of Le Chai Asian Flare
Thomas, with his diverse background and commitment to creating unique dining experiences, expressed his pride in hosting an event that not only celebrated culinary excellence but also paid homage to the contributions of women throughout history. This special dinner included notable guest such as TV Personality Tahiry Jose, Actor Davo, and more
“The media launch event at my newest restaurant venture, Le Chai Asian Flare, was an unforgettable culinary experience that we hope captivated everyone’s senses and will leave a lasting impression. Connecting with media outlets allowed us to share our excitement about bringing fine dining to Brooklyn and to showcase our commitment to uplifting the community.
The evening's menu was the creation of Chef Mei, featuring a four-course meal designed for guests to explore the traditional classics Le Chai has to offer. The first course set the stage with a selection of Le Chai’s Grilled Shrimp Salad, Tom Yum Soup, and Crispy Calamari. The second course elevated the dining experience with a variety that included the restaurant’s famous Crispy Whole Fish, Skirt Steak, and the Chai Chicken. The third course continued to impress attendees with Drunken Noodles, Pineapple Fried Rice & Vegetables, Green Beans, and Spinach, showcasing the rich diversity of Asian cuisine. The finale of the meal was a delicious dessert which included a Strawberry Cheesecake provided by Johnny’s Cheesecakes.
Adding to the celebration of Women's History Month, Le Chai partnered with CAMUS Cognac to offer a selection of exclusive cocktails inspired by iconic women in history. Attendees enjoyed the Lena Horne Camus Cosmo, Shirley Brown Camus Sidecar, Josephine Baker Camus French, and the Billie Holiday Camus VSOP Neat, each cocktail crafted to reflect the spirit and legacy of its name.
The event also featured music from DJ Kyndal Marie, who kept guests entertained throughout the evening.
ABOUT LE CHAI
For over 20 years, David L. Thomas has been a thought leader, business strategist, and serial entrepreneur. As a partner in both the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and Brooklyn Chophouse, Thomas’ broad array of construction, business, management, telecommunication, and franchise expertise is welcomed at the table. He has devoted his energy to facilitating the brand's expansion from conception to its current market position, gaining increasing visibility. With partners Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins and Stratis Morfogen, this visionary aims to turn cultured foodies into eateries on a global scale. Today, Thomas is the proud owner of Le Chai Asian Flare, where culinary excellence meets electrifying ambiance in the heart of Brooklyn, NY. Indulge in luxury dining with an authentic "Asian Flare" experience, exploring rich and diverse Asian/Thai flavors. Le Chai's innovative dishes and stylish design will transport you to Asia. Expertly crafted by our experienced chefs, each dish combines traditional Asian flavors with modern techniques, using only the freshest ingredients for a burst of deliciousness in every bite.
ABOUT DAVID THOMAS
For over 20 years, David L. Thomas has been a thought leader, business strategist, and implementer. Through technological innovation, keen business strategy and aggressive tactics, his career has blossomed in diverse markets from an early interest in celebrating milestones to being responsible for developing technology infrastructure and pathway as President and CEO of DeKrouff Core Drilling Company. Growing up on the streets of the concrete jungle, the native Brooklynite felt the beat of entrepreneurship pulse through his veins. In 1999, he launched his entrepreneurial journey as a partner of Original Party People, an events management company. Still astonishing clients and partygoers to this day, the company puts on high-profile private parties, off-the-chart weddings, and charitable events for the most discerning clientele. Thomas’ professional acumen coupling business operations with knowledgeable tactics is what led him to the position of heading DeKrouff Core Drilling Company for upwards of two decades. He ensured the company’s multi-million dollar contract with CableVision, the nation’s fifth-largest cable provider, to provide infrastructure for high-speed internet, digital cable, and phone service. Utilizing strategically cultivated industry alliances, Thomas also garnered contracts for DeKrouff to engineer and construct cell-towers for such telecommunication titans as AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, Metro PCS, and Crown Castle. Merging his experience in telecommunications with a combination of big picture thinking, as well as attention to detail, Thomas opened Bedford Technology during the summer of 2013. Subsequently, he also opened a T-Mobile franchise in his home borough of Brooklyn, New York. As a partner in both the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and Brooklyn Chop House, Thomas’ broad array of construction, business, management, telecommunication, and franchise expertise is welcomed at the table. He has devoted his energy into facilitating expansion of the brand from conception to its current market position gaining increasing visibility. With partners Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins and Stratis Morfogen, this visionary aims to turn cultured foodies on to these eateries on a global scale.
