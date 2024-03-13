Mónica Edreira joins EFG as Board Financial Advisor

We are thrilled to welcome Mónica Edreira as the new Board Financial Advisor!

Mónica will be advising the EFG Board on financial matters. She is a dynamic, proactive and perseverant person, with over ten years of experience in the field of finance and economics. She has expertise in the analysis of financial statements and reporting. Mónica is a Chartered Controller Analyst (CCA Certificate ®) and holds a Master’s Degree in Management Control.

Welcome Mónica!