Malvern Panalytical launches new Mastersizer 3000+
Eagerly-anticipated new particle sizing platform fueled by powerful AI
I’m excited to see how the Mastersizer 3000+’s has integrated AI to achieve best-quality particle size data; positively impacting product research, development and manufacturing across the world.”ALMELO, NETHERLANDS, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malvern Panalytical announces the launch of its new laser diffraction particle sizing instrument: Mastersizer 3000+. This revolutionary analytical system builds on Malvern Panalytical’s market-leading experience and expertise, elevating particle size analysis to new heights with unsurpassed intelligence, speed and reliability.
The Mastersizer 3000+ integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and data-science-driven software solutions for method development support, data quality feedback, instrument monitoring, and troubleshooting advice. Both new and experienced users can quickly refine their processes, reveal new insights, and obtain actionable results.
The unparalleled acquisition speed of the Mastersizer 3000+ presents a paradigm shift for laser diffraction. The instrument looks more deeply into each sample, analyzing both its steady and transient states and ensuring the reproducible measurement of sample size distribution while providing more insight into other factors, including contaminants.
Obtaining the highest quality data starts with developing the right analytical method. SOP Architect, fuelled by machine learning algorithms, builds the best possible method for each sample and provides a guided workflow. Embedded data quality guidance, based on Malvern Panalytical’s extensive expert advice, flags any issues as soon as they occur, empowering users to correct their course and move on. Both features help deliver top-quality data more quickly and simply than ever before, regardless of the user’s experience level. In addition, method transfer between Mastersizer 3000 and Mastersizer 3000+ is equally straightforward.
Mastersizer 3000+ joins the growing family of Malvern Panalytical Smart Instruments, for further peace of mind. Smart Manager connectivity delivers pre-emptive advice on any maintenance requirements, including part failure and replacement, ensuring that each instrument always runs optimally and minimizing any analytical downtime.
As an evolution of the award-winning Mastersizer 3000, all the advances incorporated in the new Mastersizer 3000+ platform are designed to appeal to both experienced laser diffraction particle size analysts and new users alike, in industries ranging from mining to battery manufacture, additive manufacturing and pharmaceutical quality control - delivering data and creating informed outcomes you can depend upon.
Paul Senior, Micromaterials Product Manager, Malvern Panalytical, said: “We had a challenging task to improve upon our own market-leading laser diffraction instrument, the Mastersizer 3000! But we have made significant leaps forward, especially in the Mastersizer 3000+ software where we’re thrilled to bring our customers an even smarter way to measure particle size. I’m particularly excited to see how the Mastersizer 3000+’s use of cutting-edge, integrated AI will simplify the route to achieve best-quality particle size data, positively impacting product research, development and manufacturing across the world.”
Mark Fleiner, President, Malvern Panalytical, added, “I’m delighted to see the launch of the Mastersizer 3000+ as the worthy successor to the most popular and best-trusted particle size analysis system in the world! At Malvern Panalytical, we strive for continuous improvement and innovation, and we’re committed to supporting and enabling our customers across the globe. With the AI and data science embedded in the new Mastersizer 3000+, we’re excited to see the positive impact on our customers’ workflows, releasing their time to continue making our world cleaner, healthier and more productive.”
For more information about how AI boosts accurate analysis watch this short introductory movie.
