PRIB: Senate ratifies measure increasing teachers' allowance

PHILIPPINES, March 13 - Press Release

March 13, 2024 Senate ratifies measure increasing teachers' allowance The Senate on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, ratified the harmonized version of a measure doubling the teaching allowance for public school teachers, also referred to as "chalk allowance," from P5,000 to P10,000. Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., chairperson of the Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation, delivered the bicameral conference committee on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1964 and House Bill No. 9682 or the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo" Act. Representatives from the Department of Education (DepEd), Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT), Teachers Dignity Coalition (TDC), and the Philippine Public School Teachers Association (PPSTA) were at the gallery during the ratification of the bicam report. "This victory belongs to you and to all the youth you embrace and enrich with your service," Revilla said. "Our dear teachers have long waited for the passage of this measure that institutionalizes the granting of the teaching allowance. From the very beginning, we recognize their incomparable sacrifice and concern for our students whether inside or outside the school," he added. Revilla said he was worried that this measure could not be passed soon. "But despite this, we proved our duty to the people was honest and pure," he said "This is just one of the many steps that the Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation is looking into to advance the welfare of our almost a million strong public school teachers," Revilla said. "We see you, and ultimately, honor your heroism and selflessness in molding the youth of our nation, and nurturing their future," he added. The senator stressed that the Constitution mandated that the education sector shall have the highest allocation in the annual national budget. However, public school teachers complained that they don't receive enough compared to their duties and obligations. "The role played by our teachers in life has been etched in history and the future of our youth. But this indelible mark of their role in society is in clear contrast with the susceptibility of the benefits they receive to be changed or, worse, to be revoked," Revilla said. "This is the very reason why we are here today, to lend our voices to our dear Filipino teachers," he added.