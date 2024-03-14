Chesapeake Dentists Discuss BOTOX® Injections for TMJ Disorder
Dentists at Eastern Virginia Family & Cosmetic Dentistry discuss how BOTOX® injections can be an effective treatment for TMD in some cases.CHESAPEAKE, VA, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, millions of adults in the U.S. struggle with pain in the temporomandibular joint region. The temporomandibular joint connects the upper and lower jaw and is used whenever a person speaks or chews. Temporomandibular joint disorders, also known as TMD or TMJ Disorder, may lead to inflammation, friction, muscular strain, bite imbalance, and other symptoms that can affect a variety of body areas. The Chesapeake dentists at Eastern Virginia Family & Cosmetic Dentistry say that, fortunately, treatments for TMJ Disorder such as BOTOX® injections and other options can help alleviate symptoms for many patients, reducing the chance that the condition will continue having a negative effect on one’s health and overall quality of life.
TMJ Disorder can be caused by a variety of factors, including injury, trauma to the joint, jaw misalignment, chronic grinding or clenching, stress, jaw dislocation, or even simple overuse of the joint. Patients with inflammatory conditions such as arthritis may have a higher likelihood of developing TMD. Common symptoms of TMJ Disorder include:
• Chronic jaw pain
• Locking of the jaw joint
• Difficulty chewing
• Popping, clicking, or cracking sounds in the jaw
• Tenderness of the lower face
• Frequent or severe headaches
• Toothaches and ear aches
• Shoulder, neck, or back pain
• Numbness in the fingers or arms
Treatment for TMJ Disorder can vary depending on a patient’s individual needs, symptoms, and potential causes. Oral appliance therapy, such as the use of a customized night guard, may be recommended to help with bite realignment and to prevent teeth grinding and clenching while sleeping. For some patients dealing with an overbite or tooth misalignment that may be contributing to the condition, the dentists note that Invisalign® may provide the necessary oral corrections and relief from TMD. They add that another effective way to treat TMJ Disorder for many individuals is with non-surgical BOTOX® treatments. The injectable solution is designed to temporarily relax muscles, and in cases of TMD, BOTOX® can block nerve impulses that cause the jaw muscles to overexert. The dentists at Eastern Virginia Family & Cosmetic Dentistry explain that, once injected into the muscles, BOTOX® can relieve tension and other symptoms associated with TMD. They say BOTOX® treatments are often relatively quick in-office procedures, noting that follow-up appointments after four to six months can typically help maintain results since the effects eventually wear off.
Ultimately, the doctors say that patients will need to be evaluated by a qualified professional to determine whether BOTOX® injections for TMD is the right solution for them. If not, they note that there are numerous alternative therapies that can be explored to help patients diagnosed with TMJ Disorder reduce symptoms and improve their day-to-day lives.

