Girls Diplomatic Academy 2.0: Ukrainian girls aged 17-21 invited to apply by 24 March

The ‘Girls Diplomatic Academy’, created with EU support as part of the EU4Youth Alumni Network, invites Ukrainian girls aged 17-21 to sign up for its second edition.

The project aims to help girls who are not studying international affairs to understand the global international context so that they are not victims of manipulation, misinformation, and propaganda, especially in the context of war. It also gives them an opportunity to develop their competencies and build up experience in the fields of international relations and diplomacy as a possible career path.

Scheduled from 6 April to 6 July, the programme consists of 10 practically-oriented online meetings, communication with representatives of the diplomatic corps of Ukraine, as well as interactive team-building activities .

The most successful graduates will get an opportunity to join a study visit to Kyiv,

to get mentoring, organisational, and financial support of their initiatives and to take part in an internship at an international organisation in Ukraine for one month.

To register, please fill in this online form by 24 March.

The ‘Girls Diplomatic Academy’ project was founded by the NGO ‘Women’s League’ in 2022 as part of the ‘EU4Youth Alumni Network’ programme with the support of the European Union. In 2024, it will be implemented with the grant support of the Ukrainian-Danish Youth House.

