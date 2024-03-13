EU individual sanctions over Ukrainian territorial integrity prolonged for a further six months

On 12 March, the Council of the European Union decided to prolong the restrictive measures targeting those responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for another six months, until 15 September 2024.

The existing restrictive measures provide for travel restrictions for natural persons, the freezing of assets, and a ban on making funds or other economic resources available to the listed individuals and entities.

Sanctions will continue to apply to over 2,100 individuals and entities, many of which are targeted in response to Russia’s ongoing unjustified and unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine.

In the context of the sanctions’ review, the Council also decided not to renew the listings of three individuals and to remove nine deceased persons from the list.

After 24 February 2022, in response to Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, the EU massively expanded sanctions against Russia with the aim of significantly weakening Russia’s economic base, depriving it of critical technologies and markets, and significantly curtailing its ability to wage war.

