EIB provides funding to Germany to support refugee housing

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and NRW.BANK have agreed to help the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia house refugees.

The EIB will provide NRW.BANK with a €200 million framework loan to finance the construction, refurbishment and extension of residential buildings for temporarily or permanently housing refugees across North Rhine-Westphalia.

Part of the financing will be via the EIB’s €4 billion Ukraine support package for EU municipalities that have hosted Ukrainian refugees since Russia’s full-scale invasion of their country.

“Suitable accommodation is the foundation for the ongoing integration in Germany of those seeking protection from war and persecution,” said EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer, who oversees financing in Germany.

According to the EIB, refugees continue to arrive in North Rhine-Westphalia in large numbers. Many municipalities are reaching the limits of their housing capacity. In addition to Ukraine, the refugees come from countries including Syria, Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq.

Find out more

Press release