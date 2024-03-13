Deputy President Paulus Mashatile delivers keynote address at Global Entrepreneurship Congress, 13 Mar

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will tomorrow, Wednesday, 13 March 2024, deliver the keynote address at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC+Africa) scheduled to take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

GEC+ Africa is a gathering of entrepreneurs and leaders from more than 50 African nations committed to advancing entrepreneurial activity throughout their own countries in Africa.

Hosted by the Department of Small Business Development, the two-day event will include other international thought leaders and practitioners who have become a part of the Global Entrepreneurship Network’s (GEN) movement that advances entrepreneurship as a means of building economies and expanding human welfare.

The Deputy President is expected to highlight progress made by the South African Government in overcoming structural factors and producing some of the continent's most innovative and successful entrepreneurs.

Details of the the event are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre

Media enquiries:

Mr. Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to Deputy President Mashatile

Cell: 066 195 8840