Deputy Minister David Masondo meets with US Deputy Secretary of Treasury, 13 Mar

The U.S Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Mr Wally Adeyemo, is visiting South Africa from 10th – 15th March 2024. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo will meet the Deputy Minister of Finance in a bilateral as part of his South Africa visit. Areas of cooperation and mutual benefit between the two economies will be discussed, to further the already fruitful ties between the two states.

Media are invited to a photo opportunity and remarks from the Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr David Masondo, and Deputy Secretary Adeyemo.

Media are invited as follows:
Date: 13 March 2024
Time: Media to arrive at 07:30 start at 08:00
Venue: 40 Church Square

Live streaming details: 
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA  
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA  
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Media who wish to attend should RSVP to ZeenatPatel@treasury.gov.za 

Enquiries:
Email: media@treasury.gov.za 

