Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,844 in the last 365 days.

Basic Education hosts 2024 Basic Education Sector Lekgotla, 14 to 16 Mar

The Department of Basic Education will from 14 - 16 March 2024 host the 2024 Basic Education Sector Lekgotla at the Birchwood Conference Centre in Boksburg.

As a pivotal gathering aimed at fostering critical discussions and strategies to propel the Basic Education sector forward, the 2024 Lekgotla will take place Under the theme "Equipping learners with knowledge and skills for a changing world,"

Members of the Media are Invited to attend the Lekgotla as follows:

Date: Thursday 14 March 2024
Time: 09h00
Venue: Birchwood Conference Centre, 44 Viewpoint Street, Boksburg

Online / Virtual Media Participation: Members of the media may view the Lekgotla via live stream on DBE social media channels on the link below:

HOME | DBE Lekgotla 2024 (dbe2024.co.za)

You just read:

Basic Education hosts 2024 Basic Education Sector Lekgotla, 14 to 16 Mar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more