Basic Education hosts 2024 Basic Education Sector Lekgotla, 14 to 16 Mar

The Department of Basic Education will from 14 - 16 March 2024 host the 2024 Basic Education Sector Lekgotla at the Birchwood Conference Centre in Boksburg.

As a pivotal gathering aimed at fostering critical discussions and strategies to propel the Basic Education sector forward, the 2024 Lekgotla will take place Under the theme "Equipping learners with knowledge and skills for a changing world,"

Members of the Media are Invited to attend the Lekgotla as follows:

Date: Thursday 14 March 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Birchwood Conference Centre, 44 Viewpoint Street, Boksburg

Online / Virtual Media Participation: Members of the media may view the Lekgotla via live stream on DBE social media channels on the link below:

HOME | DBE Lekgotla 2024 (dbe2024.co.za)