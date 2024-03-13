Employment and Labour hosts jobs fair in Cape Town, 14 to 15 Mar

Employment and Labour Minister, TW Nxesi, Higher Education and Training Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande and Small Business Development Minister, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will host employers and engage with aspirant workers at an Employer breakfast session and Jobs Fair event to be held from 14-15 March 2024 in Cape Town.

The Jobs Fair, an initiative championed by the Department of Employment and Labour’s Public Employment Services (PES) branch seeks to create opportunities for work seekers and provide a platform to interact with prospective employers.

The first day of the event (Thursday, 14 March 2024) will commence with an Employer breakfast session, where the Ministers will lead discussions on labour market issues, addressing unemployment in the province.

The jobs fair is aimed at achieving the following:

Bring together work-seekers and potential employers

Providing space to various organisations to present careers and other placement opportunities to work-seekers

Providing work-seekers with registration services, careers information, counselling, job searching tools and assessment

Providing work-seekers with information on self-employment initiatives, cooperation, financing and other entities that can be of assistance.

Media is invited to attend the event as follows:

1. Jobs Fair

Date: Thursday and Friday, 14-15 March 2024

Time: 08:00 – 16h00

Venue: Athlone Stadium, Cross Boulevard, Cape Town

2. Employer Breakfast Session

Date: Thursday, 14 March 2024

Time: 08h30 – 12h00

Venue: J&J Conferences (Pty) LTD Belmont Square, Belmont Road, Rondebosch

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jason Lloyd, Provincial Communication Officer: Western Cape

Cell: 082 728 5476

E-mail: Jason.Lloyd@labour.gov.za