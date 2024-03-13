Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts embark on Imbizo to accelerate service delivery in Upington, 15 Mar

The Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Hon. Bernice Swarts, together with MEC for Roads and Public Works in Northern Cape, Ms Fufe Makatong, will on 15 March 2024 embark on an imbizo in Upington, Northern Cape. The aim of the Imbizo is to accelerate service delivery in the area.

During the Imbizo, the Deputy Minister will hand over the completed Louisvaleweg Paving project to the community. The 4, 9 million paving project was funded through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) Integrated Grant for Provinces and created 60 work opportunities for the community during the construction phase.

Other activities will include the visit to the Cleaning and greening project and the Labour Centre Construction project site to assess progress made.

The Deputy Minister will also be joined by Executive Mayors of ZF Mgcawu District Municipality and Dawid Kruiper Local Municipality as well as the speaker of Dawid Kruiper Local Municipality and other dignitaries from government structures.

Details of the Imbizo and itinerary to the site visits are as follows:

Date: 15 March 2024

Activity1: Paving of Hollyhock and Marigold Streets in Louivaleweg

Time: 10h30

Venue: Louivaleweg

Activity 2: Construction project site

Time: 11h40

Venue : Upington Labour Centre

Activity 3: Cleaning and Greening project

Time: 12h20

Venue: Rosedale

Activity 4: Community engagement session

Time: 13h00-14h00

Venue: Progress Community Hall, Upington, Northern Cape

Enquiries:

Ms Kgomotso Mathuloe

Cell:082 957 3667

Ms Lesego Moretlwe

Cell: 082 957 3677