Akinon and DigiCommerce Announce Strategic B2B E-Commerce Partnership Spanning Key Global Markets
Akinon invests in B2B E-commerce solutions together with DigiCommerce’s Proven Expertise and International Presence, Promises Market ExpansionAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS , March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move that signifies a major expansion in the B2B e-commerce sector, Akinon, the pioneering digital commerce platform provider, has joined forces with DigiCommerce, the seasoned full-service development and strategy partner. This partnership highlights Akinon’s commitment to enhancing its B2B commerce solutions and capitalizes on DigiCommerce’s proven expertise and significant footprint in North America and the Asia-Pacific region, two crucial centers for B2B e-commerce growth.
A Global Collaboration for Local Impact
Akinon's investment in Unified Commerce and B2B E-commerce is not just about technology; it's about creating a network that spans continents. With Akinon's strong presence in the EMEA Region, the partnership is positioned to offer unparalleled service across diverse markets. Akinon’s commitment to growth is matched by DigiCommerce's established offices in strategic locations, including:
Boston
Montreal
Vietnam
Australia and
A new opening in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
This geographic diversity ensures that the alliance not only brings innovative solutions to the table but also delivers them through a localized approach that understands the nuances of each market.
Leveraging Comprehensive Experience for Enhanced B2B E-Commerce
Akinon’s innovative omnichannel solutions, combined with DigiCommerce's extensive experience in delivering robust B2B commerce experiences, promise to create a seamless integration of services that cater to the evolving needs of global businesses. The alliance aims to offer a one-stop solution for B2B commerce by integrating Akinon’s platform capabilities with DigiCommerce’s strategy and development expertise.
"We are excited to bring DigiCommerce’s experience into our fold. Their presence in North America and APAC is a valuable asset that complements our recent expansions across EMEA. Together, we intend to set a new standard for B2B commerce," said Tayfun Topkoç, Executive Vice President for Global Growth.
"We are thrilled to partner with Akinon, whose cutting-edge platform and expansive geographical reach complement our deep-rooted expertise in B2B commerce. This alliance is an exciting opportunity to further innovate and drive value for businesses across the globe." – Domenico D'Avirro, Founder & President, DigiCommerce.
About Akinon
Akinon presents a cloud-native, composable, unified commerce platform, designed to empower B2C, B2B, and marketplace operations, enabling the creation of distinctive shopping experiences that captivate and convert customers. Whether you're embarking on your digital journey or seeking to elevate your current platform, Akinon ensures a smooth, rapid launch with zero disruptions or constraints on future growth. Learn more about Akinon's customers, milestones, and experienced team.
About DigiCommerce Group
DigiCommerce is a full-service development and strategy partner specializing in B2B and B2C commerce solutions. With a global team of seasoned experts, DigiCommerce helps businesses build innovative, scalable, and customer-centric commerce experiences that drive growth and success. From strategy and design to implementation and support, DigiCommerce is dedicated to empowering businesses with the tools and technology they need to thrive.
Contact Information:
Akinon
Nurcan Bicakci Arcan
Chief Marketing Officer
nurcan.arcan@akinon.com
DigiCommerce Group
Maya Meyouhas
Chief Marketing Officer
maya@digicommercegroup.com
