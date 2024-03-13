Formula Swiss and University of Bologna Announce Groundbreaking Research on the Effects of Cannabinoids in Animals

Formula Swiss-logo Formula Swiss, CEO Robin Roy Krigslund-Hansen

Research studies conducted by University of Bologna show a positive effect of CBD on cats, dogs and horses.

Now that extensive research shows that Formula Swiss CBD oils improve the health of cats, dog and horses, then it's crucial to push for their legalization in all European countries." — Robin Roy Krigslund-Hansen

ZUG, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark partnership, Formula Swiss, a European leader in organic CBD products, and the prestigious University of Bologna have embarked on a pioneering research initiative to study the impact of cannabinoids on animals, including cats, dogs, and horses. This collaborative effort aims to explore the therapeutic benefits and potential of cannabinoids, furthering our understanding of its effects on animal health and wellness.

The recent studies conducted by Professor Roberto Chiocchetti DVM, PhD. and his team from the Department of Veterinary Medical Science have focused on various aspects, including the localization of cannabinoid receptors in the canine gastrointestinal tract and the equine dorsal root ganglia. These studies underscore the commitment of Formula Swiss to enhance pet care through science-backed solutions and offer new insights into how cannabinoids can play a crucial role in managing various health conditions in animals.

"This research underscores our dedication to advancing pet health through innovative and evidence-based cannabinoid solutions. Our partnership with the University of Bologna represents a significant step forward in understanding and harnessing the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids for animals," said Robin Roy Krigslund-Hansen, CEO at Formula Swiss in Switzerland.

The collaborative research efforts have already led to significant discoveries, with more studies planned to further delve into the effects and benefits of cannabinoids for pets. Through this partnership, Formula Swiss and the University of Bologna are at the forefront of innovative veterinary research, paving the way for new treatments that can improve the lives of animals around the world.

"As a next step, Formula Swiss UK Ltd. will work with Veterinary Medicines Directorate in the UK to start the registration of animal medicines."

About Formula Swiss:

Established in Switzerland in 2013, Formula Swiss specializes in high-quality, organic CBD products. It's registered across the UK, Denmark, and Portugal, with a focus on medical cannabis through Formula Swiss Medical in Denmark. Formula Swiss obtained its first medical license in Brazil in 2019 under ANVISA, aiding thousands of patients since. Formula Swiss integrates natural remedies with scientific research to ensure affordability and sustainability.

About the University of Bologna:

The University of Bologna, one of the oldest and most respected universities in the world, is a leader in research and education. Its partnership with Formula Swiss reflects its commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and applying it to real-world challenges. Professor Roberto Chiocchetti DVM, PhD. and his team from Department of Veterinary Medical Science are very well respected for their extensive veterinary medical science research and have published more than 60 publications to date.

