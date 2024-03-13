mk North America Unveils Cutting-Edge Automation Solutions at Automate 2024

mk North America to is exhibiting at Automate 2024 at McCormick Place, Chicago, May 5-9.

BLOOMFIELD, CT, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- *Booth Number: 3813*

BLOOMFIELD, CT - mk North America, a leader in conveyor and material handling solutions, is set to make a significant impact at Automate 2024, where they will showcase their latest innovations in automation technology. Visitors are invited to experience firsthand the capabilities of mk's VersaMove product line, SPU 2040, and explore two exciting new displays.

Featured Products:

1. VersaMove: A versatile and efficient material handling solution designed to meet the dynamic needs of modern manufacturing.

2. SPU 2040: A cutting-edge conveyor system that combines efficiency with precision, providing optimal performance in various industrial applications. The SPU 2040 is always a crowd favorite and if you have not had a chance to see it in action now is your chance.

3. MBF-P 2040 Conveyors and Linear Motion Module LZR: Witness the seamless interaction of mk's conveyors with robotic pick and place operations, showcasing the capabilities of their vast breadth of product when integrated with modern automation equipment.

New Product Unveiling:

Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to view the unveiling of a new product. This innovative expansion to mk's lineup is based on the success of their pallet-handling conveyors and flat top chain conveyors, promising to redefine automation standards. You are not going to want to miss this addition.

Live Demonstrations:

Visit the booth to witness live demonstrations highlighting the innovation of mk's conveyors in tandem with robotic pick and place operations, showcasing the reliability and efficiency of their solutions.

Complimentary Refreshments:

In addition to the technological showcase, mk North America is excited to offer complimentary refreshments to all Automate 2024 attendees. This provides a perfect opportunity for networking and engaging in insightful discussions about the future of automation.

Event Details:

Booth: 3813

Date: May 6 -9, 2024

Location: McCormick Place, Chicago IL

About mk North America:

mk North America has a proven track record of delivering innovative conveyor and material handling solutions to industries worldwide. With a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement, mk North America remains at the forefront of automation technology.