Secure-Hosting Provider Reduces Compliance Management FTEs by 90% Using TCT Portal

Compliance management software TCT Portal allows Otava to manage multiple standards across multiple global locations using one fractional CISO.

If Otava didn’t have the TCT Portal, I don’t think they could get through it. There aren’t enough hours in the day with that complexity.” — James Voight, TCT COO

ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Compliance Tracking (TCT), a global leader in compliance management software, today announced that it is reducing compliance personnel staffing by 90% for certain organizations. In its latest case study, TCT shows how it was able to help secure-compliant hosting company Otava to manage five compliance standards across 12 locations globally, while relying on one fractional CISO for internal compliance management. Most companies in the same scenario, managing compliance manually, would require an estimated six to ten personnel managing compliance.

Otava’s first certification was under HIPAA. Soon after, they added SOC 2, then progressively layered on PCI DSS, ISO 27001, and even more standards. Not only have they grown in terms of certifications and standards they need to confirm compliance with, they have also grown in operational complexity. Otava is a global secure hosting provider with ten physical data centers, two Azure instances, with operations and hosting spanning 5 countries, needing to facilitate 5 different compliance standards.

To say that Otava’s compliance program is complex is an understatement. Organizations in similar situations face tremendous stress. Everything is on the shoulders of the compliance department, there are tens of thousands of compliance elements to track, several dispersed teams to manage, and no room to fall behind schedule. And yet, Otava handles the complexity with a single fractional internal compliance manager.

TCT Portal equips Otava to internally manage their compliance program with a tenth of the manpower they would otherwise need. TCT’s case study describes how the company’s compliance management system makes it possible to streamline compliance management and reduce the chaos and stress typically associated with security and compliance engagements.

“If I didn’t have TCT Portal, I would have to use a system like Jira or Zendesk tickets, which would be much, much, much more difficult. I would have to track tickets and build dashboards, and so much more,” said Steve Parlee, CISO at Otava. “TCT Portal is all set up for that already. I can do all my work easily and quickly.”

TCT’s COO, James Voight, agreed. “If Otava didn’t have the TCT Portal, I don’t think they could get through it,” Voight said. “There aren’t enough hours in the day with that complexity to juggle everything that they would have to do across multiple locations, people, and certifications. Otava would have to have a team of ten people to do that, and it would be a full-time job for all ten.”

TCT has published a case study that details how TCT Portal was able to help Otava achieve their results. The case study, “Managing an Overwhelming Annual Compliance While Maintaining Sanity,” is available on TCT’s website at www.getTCT.com/case-studies.

ABOUT TOTAL COMPLIANCE TRACKING

Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is dedicated to making compliance management suck less. Since 2013, TCT has served the security and compliance community by providing both a SaaS-based compliance management platform called TCT Portal and hands-on consulting.

TCT Portal is an end-to-end software solution that automates all the heavy lifting of a compliance engagement. It was built by security and compliance people, for security and compliance people — incorporating decades of in-depth, hands-on compliance management expertise. The platform organizes every aspect of compliance engagements and typically cuts manual labor in half. TCT Portal serves any company subject to compliance, those serving those dealing with compliance challenges and Assessment Firms.

The TCT consulting team has multiple decades of combined hands-on experience in every facet of security and compliance management. TCT’s compliance consulting provides confidence and peace of mind in the midst of an overwhelming compliance engagement. The consultants have been in the trenches and know what it’s like to try to manage security and compliance efforts while under-resourced or under-experienced.

TCT can provide consulting services and software packages (via TCT Portal) for virtually any compliance regulation, including PCI-DSS, SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO, and dozens of other standards.