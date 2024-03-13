Twelve-Year-Old Prodigy Publishes his First Astronomy Book for Kids "The Solar System"
A 12-year-old teenager publishes a book entirely written and illustrated by him to explain astronomy to children.
I am happy to publish my book worldwide, giving more children the chance to discover the world of astronomy.”ROME, ITALY, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gabriele Ciancuto, the prodigious twelve-year-old from Italy, a science enthusiast, has published the book: "The Solar System" an astronomy book for children aged 6 to 10, available online on Amazon. The text has been entirely written and illustrated by him. The book is the bestseller in its categories on Amazon Italy and it's available now worldwide in English language.
— Gabriele Ciancuto
Gabriele, a model student even in middle school today, has decided to share his passion for astronomy, learned from elementary school teachers, with children. An intense job, lasted all summer between writing the text and creating illustrations using graphic and artificial intelligence software.
The book, entirely written and illustrated by Gabriele, covers everything from lively planets to fascinating moons. Each page of this book features wonderful illustrations and clear explanations that simplify the understanding of astronomy, making it accessible even to younger readers. In addition to providing detailed information about the Solar System, the text is full of interesting facts about the peculiarities of the planets, as well as celestial phenomena, thus stimulating children's passion for astronomy. The book also contains a kit to create your own solar system.
Here's how Gabriele Ciancuto narrates it: "It all started with my two elementary school teachers, thanks to whom I studied and became passionate about this subject. Like astronomy, I am passionate about many other subjects. After attending school workshops on the use of graphic programs, the idea of creating a book for children to explain to them, in simple words and with clear images, the beauty of the solar system spontaneously came to me. During the summer, I dedicated myself to this project, writing the texts and illustrating the pages of the book. It was a great commitment to work on this book, but I am already preparing a new one dedicated to another topic. I am happy to publish my book worldwide, giving more children the chance to discover the world of astronomy. "
About Gabriele Ciancuto
Gabriele Ciancuto, a young author only 12 years old, lives in Amelia, an ancient town in the Umbria Region of Italy. Passionate about Science and Astronomy, during his three-month summer holiday, he dedicated his time to combining his passion with the aim of sharing his knowledge with the youngest children.
The little author compiled a touching and special book that he wanted to dedicate to his precious primary school teachers.
As soon as the Astronomy book was published, it caused a sensation among students and school staff, immediately attracting the attention of the most important Italian national media.
This extraordinary success of the book is the result of a work of talent, love and gratitude that impressed not only his teachers, but also a wide audience of readers and viewers who appreciated his unique and engaging story.
Giulio Gargiullo
Giulio Gargiullo PR Specialist
+39 06 9838 1363
email us here