Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,879 in the last 365 days.

Twelve-Year-Old Prodigy Publishes his First Astronomy Book for Kids "The Solar System"

Gabriele Ciancuto with his book

Gabriele Ciancuto with his book

A 12-year-old teenager publishes a book entirely written and illustrated by him to explain astronomy to children.

I am happy to publish my book worldwide, giving more children the chance to discover the world of astronomy.”
— Gabriele Ciancuto
ROME, ITALY, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gabriele Ciancuto, the prodigious twelve-year-old from Italy, a science enthusiast, has published the book: "The Solar System" an astronomy book for children aged 6 to 10, available online on Amazon. The text has been entirely written and illustrated by him. The book is the bestseller in its categories on Amazon Italy and it's available now worldwide in English language.

Gabriele, a model student even in middle school today, has decided to share his passion for astronomy, learned from elementary school teachers, with children. An intense job, lasted all summer between writing the text and creating illustrations using graphic and artificial intelligence software.

The book, entirely written and illustrated by Gabriele, covers everything from lively planets to fascinating moons. Each page of this book features wonderful illustrations and clear explanations that simplify the understanding of astronomy, making it accessible even to younger readers. In addition to providing detailed information about the Solar System, the text is full of interesting facts about the peculiarities of the planets, as well as celestial phenomena, thus stimulating children's passion for astronomy. The book also contains a kit to create your own solar system.

Here's how Gabriele Ciancuto narrates it: "It all started with my two elementary school teachers, thanks to whom I studied and became passionate about this subject. Like astronomy, I am passionate about many other subjects. After attending school workshops on the use of graphic programs, the idea of ​​creating a book for children to explain to them, in simple words and with clear images, the beauty of the solar system spontaneously came to me. During the summer, I dedicated myself to this project, writing the texts and illustrating the pages of the book. It was a great commitment to work on this book, but I am already preparing a new one dedicated to another topic. I am happy to publish my book worldwide, giving more children the chance to discover the world of astronomy. "

About Gabriele Ciancuto

Gabriele Ciancuto, a young author only 12 years old, lives in Amelia, an ancient town in the Umbria Region of Italy. Passionate about Science and Astronomy, during his three-month summer holiday, he dedicated his time to combining his passion with the aim of sharing his knowledge with the youngest children.

The little author compiled a touching and special book that he wanted to dedicate to his precious primary school teachers.

As soon as the Astronomy book was published, it caused a sensation among students and school staff, immediately attracting the attention of the most important Italian national media.

This extraordinary success of the book is the result of a work of talent, love and gratitude that impressed not only his teachers, but also a wide audience of readers and viewers who appreciated his unique and engaging story.

Giulio Gargiullo
Giulio Gargiullo PR Specialist
+39 06 9838 1363
email us here

You just read:

Twelve-Year-Old Prodigy Publishes his First Astronomy Book for Kids "The Solar System"

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more