BNB Chain Launches Airdrop Alliance Program For Retroactive BNB Smart Chain (BSC) And opBNB Users

DUBAI, UAE, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BNB Chain, the community-driven blockchain ecosystem that includes the world’s largest smart contract blockchain, today announced the launch of its "Airdrop Alliance Program." The program, designed to both reward the community for its support of BNB Chain and to increase awareness for the airdrop plans from top-tier BNB Chain projects, encourages active participation from community members.

The Web3 industry is rapidly evolving. From the Bitcoin halving, the Bitcoin ETF approval, and Dapps being spurred on by mass crypto adoption, there are many things this growth can be attributed to. One trending topic that is fueling the increased wave of Web3 engagement is airdrops. This token distribution method is used by protocols to reward users for their activity and engagement.

BNB Chain’s Airdrop Alliance Program will encompass a strategic collaboration between BNB Chain and top-tier projects in the ecosystem who have not yet have issued tokens to give back to the community by offering airdrops to retroactive users on BNB Smart Chain (BSC) and opBNB.

The BNB Chain Core Development Team said: “The Alliance Airdrop is a strategic initiative that aims to enhance engagement and create excitement within the community. We are using this program as an additional tool to give thanks to the BNB Chain community for their support of BSC and opBNB. We look forward to working with top-tier projects to deliver the Airdrop Alliance Program.”

The Airdrop Alliance Program list and the conditions for retroactive users will be announced soon. For more information and updates, follow BNB Chain on X.

