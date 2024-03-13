Leading EdTech Solutions Provider Creta Class Exhibits in the 21st Education Korea

Seoul, South Korea, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Creta Class participated in the 21st Education Korea held at COEX, Samseong-dong, Seoul for three days from January 17th to 19th.

The 21st Education Korea is the best government-accredited exhibition in the field of public education that analyzes the changing educational environment in the era of digital transformation and proposes future educational innovations. It contains activities including the 7th International Education Conference (EDUCON 2024), Education Korea Awards, International Pavilion, and Orange Label, etc. The event aims to confirm the current status of education in the world and explore the future direction.

Under the theme of "The FUTURE is EDUCATION," the event was attended by 302 companies and organizations from 16 countries around the world.

During the three-day exhibition, Creta Class showcased three products: Creta Class App, Creta Tap, and Cretapedia. Through the demonstration of Creta Class app, audience can get a deeper understanding of the AI interactive Maths and English content for children ages 3-8. At the same time, they can also experience Creta Class learning tools such as Creta Tap, Creta Calculator, which allow children to learn while playing.

Meanwhile, Creta Class showcased Cretapedia, a subject-based 3D animated course for children that has been widely acclaimed in the U.S., Singapore and other countries. The product provides educational content combining documentary-quality content explains concepts in depth with subjects about Nature, Sciences and Humanities such as Birds, Space and Insects, which are the most attractive to children.

Advances in technology have opened up a wide range of possibilities for education," said a source at Creta Class. We are committed to applying cutting-edge technology in our product development and services, with the mission of providing a fun and inspiring learning experience for children around the world. Creta Class enhances their interest and confidence in exploring and benefits them for life. In the future, we will continue engaging with the industry as well as users to provide more quality educational content to help more children experience and feel the joy of learning."

