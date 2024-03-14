Stevia Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Stevia Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Stevia Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the stevia market size is predicted to reach $1.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%.

The growth in the stevia market is due to the rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest stevia market share. Major players in the stevia market include Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Ingredion Incorporated, WhiteWave Services Inc.

Stevia Market Segments

• By Product: Powder, Liquid, Leaf

• By Nature: Organic, Conventional

• By Application: Bakery, Dairy Food Products, Beverages, Dietary supplements, Confectionery, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global stevia market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Stevia is a non-nutritive or zero-calorie sugar substitute made of steviol glycosides from the leaves of the stevia plant. It has no artificial ingredients and can be used as a natural sugar alternative to reduce calorie consumption.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Stevia Market Characteristics

3. Stevia Market Trends And Strategies

4. Stevia Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Stevia Market Size And Growth

……

27. Stevia Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Stevia Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

