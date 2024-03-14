Stevia Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Stevia Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the stevia market size is predicted to reach $1.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%.
The growth in the stevia market is due to the rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest stevia market share. Major players in the stevia market include Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Ingredion Incorporated, WhiteWave Services Inc.
Stevia Market Segments
• By Product: Powder, Liquid, Leaf
• By Nature: Organic, Conventional
• By Application: Bakery, Dairy Food Products, Beverages, Dietary supplements, Confectionery, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global stevia market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Stevia is a non-nutritive or zero-calorie sugar substitute made of steviol glycosides from the leaves of the stevia plant. It has no artificial ingredients and can be used as a natural sugar alternative to reduce calorie consumption.
