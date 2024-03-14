Steam Turbine Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Steam Turbine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $18.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Steam Turbine Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the steam turbine market size is predicted to reach $18.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.0%.

The growth in the steam turbine market is due to the increase in focus on renewable energy. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest steam turbine market share. Major players in the steam turbine market include Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Toshiba Corporation, Alstom Power Inc., Shanghai Electric Group Corp.

Steam Turbine Market Segments

• By Plant Type: Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Other Plant Types

• By Capacity: Rated Power (<60MW), Rated Power (60-200MW), Rated Power (>200MW)

• By Technology: Steam Cycle, Combined Cycle, Cogeneration

• By Design: Reaction, Impulse

• By End-Use Industry: Power And Utility, Industrial

• By Geography: The global steam turbine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The steam turbine refers to a machine that converts thermal energy from pressurized steam and transforms it into mechanical work on a rotating output shaft. It uses heat sources such as gas, coal, nuclear, and solar to heat water at extremely high temperatures until it is converted into steam. The main parts of stream turbines are rotors and blades.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Steam Turbine Market Characteristics

3. Steam Turbine Market Trends And Strategies

4. Steam Turbine Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Steam Turbine Market Size And Growth

……

27. Steam Turbine Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Steam Turbine Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

