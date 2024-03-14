Epoxy Resin Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Epoxy Resin Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Epoxy Resin Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the epoxy resin market size is predicted to reach $17.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.
The growth in the epoxy resin market is due to the rising demand for epoxy resin from the automotive industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest epoxy resin market share. Major players in the epoxy resin market include China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), Badische Anilin- und Sodafabrik, The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.
By Type: DGBEA (Bisphenol A And ECH), DGBEF (Bisphenol F And ECH), Novolac (Formaldehyde And Phenols), Aliphatic (Aliphatic Alcohols), Glycidylamine (Aromatic Amines And ECH), Other Types
By Physical Form: Liquid, Solid, Solution
By Application: Paints And Coatings, Composites, Adhesives And Sealants, Other Applications
By End-User: Building And Construction, Automotive, Large And Heavy Vehicles And Railroads, General Industrial, Consumer Goods, Wind Power, Aerospace, Marine, Other End-Users
By Geography: The global epoxy resin market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Epoxy resin refers to a kind of polymer and prepolymer that is reactive and contains epoxide groups. In the presence of catalysts, these resins either react with one another or with several co-reactants such amines, phenols, thiols, etc. These are used to increase strength, durability, chemical resistance, and adhesion.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Epoxy Resin Market Characteristics
3. Epoxy Resin Market Trends And Strategies
4. Epoxy Resin Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Epoxy Resin Market Size And Growth
……
27. Epoxy Resin Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Epoxy Resin Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
