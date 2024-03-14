High Purity Solvent Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

High Purity Solvent Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The high purity solvent market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $90.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “High Purity Solvent Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the high purity solvent market size is predicted to reach $90.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%.

The growth in the high purity solvent market is due to the increasing demand for paints and coatings. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest high purity solvent market share. Major players in the high purity solvent market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, MP Biomedicals LLC, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Bayer AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Honeywell International Inc.

High Purity Solvent Market Segments

• By Type: Acetone, Acetonitrile, Dimethyl Sulfoxide, Other Types

• By Category: Polar Solvent, Non-Polar Solvent

• By Applications: Liquid Crystal Displays, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Electroplating, Polymer Resins, Catalysts, Other Applications

• By End-User: Pharmaceutical, Chemicals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Food and beverages, Agriculture, Paints and Coatings, Biotechnology, Electrical and Electronics, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global high purity solvent market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The high purity solvents are used in the chromatography of gases and liquids. High purity solvents are synthetically-distilled organic chemicals that are manufactured using multistep purification processes to provide rapid, reproducible performance and separation in research and quality control applications.

