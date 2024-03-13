Call for Application for 2024 Tsinghua Amgen Scholars Program

Beijing, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- The Amgen Scholars Program (ASP) is an international program funded by the Amgen Foundation with the direction of Harvard University, aiming to increase research opportunities for students committed to pursuing careers in the field of biomedical science. Through the 8- or 10-weeks summer program, outstanding undergraduates from across the globe can undertake research projects under the instruction of world-class faculty, get involved in cutting-edge seminars and networking events, and take part in a symposium as representatives in their respective regions. From 2024-2027, there are (will be) 25 premier educational and research institutions across the U.S., Europe, Asia, Australia and Canada which can host the Amgen summer program, including 4 institutions in Asia, which are National University of Singapore, University of Tokyo, Kyoto University and Tsinghua University.

10 excellent candidates studying in Asia will be selected for the coming program in 2023, whose part of meal allowance, student apartment or on-campus hotel are covered, and stipends and transport support will be offered. Each scholar will be assigned to a faculty member as his/her mentor during the research program. In addition, the scholar will have the opportunity to participate in lab and take part in a series of academic activities with postdocs, technicians or graduate students. These valuable experiences will stimulate scholars' research interests and enhance their research ability, thus providing a stable foundation for their further study. Furthermore, we will organize other extra-curricular activities, such as networking events and culture exploration, to enable them to make acquaintance with new friends and learn more about Chinese culture. Our program turned out to be a meaningful and salutary one, as all scholars who participated in our program from 2019 to 2023 claimed that they benefited from it profoundly and created unforgettable memories together.

In recent years, Tsinghua University actively sought to cultivate diversified talents and facilitate international collaborations and has made significant progress in innovation-driven talent development. Tsinghua's main correspondent collaborator for the ASP is the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences (SPS), which has played an important role in the university's life sciences development and frontier biomedical research. Tsinghua University will continue to provide an excellent program upon the success of previous programs with the Amgen Foundation.

