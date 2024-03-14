Andrew Leahy leaves as General Partner of Hillfarrance Venture Capital, a New Zealand Superannuation fund Investment
***Andrew Leahy leaves as General Partner of Hillfarrance Venture Capital, a New Zealand based VC firm, funded by New Zealand Superannuation funds***
Auckland, NZ - Andrew Leahy, General Partner, has left Hillfarrance Venture Capital and is in the course of issuing proceedings in the Employment Relations Authority for wrongful termination.
In mid-December 2023, Andrew was informed by email that the funds could no longer afford to pay him or honour their original commitment to him. The Limited Partner Board Chair of Hillfarrance’s advisory committee, Henri Eliot, Founder of Board Dynamics, was included in that communication.
Andrew moved to New Zealand from the United States for the opportunity to invest in New Zealand startups. He made a 10-year commitment to manage both Hillfarrance’s Fund 1 and Fund 2, and ultimately, a commitment to New Zealand’s vibrant ecosystem.
NBR first broke the news that Andrew was joining Hillfarrance back in June of 2023. NBR Article.
With over 17 years in the startup and venture capital markets, Andrew plans to stay in New Zealand indefinitely with his Kiwi spouse, who he met while both were living in the United States. He plans to continue to support New Zealand entrepreneurs and the venture capital ecosystem, fighting for innovation and impact that reach both New Zealand citizens and beyond.
He will now be operating under a new firm, SeedAccel.co.nz, consulting VC’s and startups on scaling, growth, and general startup strategy.
Please issue any and all questions to Andrew’s legal representatives below:
Represented by:
Foy & Halse
Solicitors
539 Mount Eden Road
Mount Eden, Auckland 1024
Email: pa@foyhalse.co.nz
and
Daniel Grove
Barrister
O’Connell Chambers
Level 5
3 – 13 Shortland Street, Auckland
Email: daniel@danielgrove.co.nz
Foy&Halse
+64 9-638 7151
