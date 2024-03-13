Addlly AI Wins Bronze at ASEAN Digital Awards 2024 for AI Writing Tool, Spearheading Innovation in Digital Marketing

Addlly AI Wins Bronze at ASEAN Digital Awards 2024 for AI Writing Tool

Addlly AI wins Bronze at ASEAN Digital Awards 2024 for Smart Blog & Social Media Writer, setting new standards in digital marketing.

RAFFLES PLACE, SINGAPORE, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-based generative AI innovator, Addlly AI, has been awarded the Bronze award at the ASEAN Digital Awards 2024 in the Digital Content category. This year’s event was marked by the participation of 180 contenders from across the ASEAN region. The award category, celebrated for its recognition of digital content excellence, identified Addlly AI for the Smart Blog and Social Media Writer, setting a benchmark for innovation and efficiency in digital marketing solutions.

Addlly AI is changing the way businesses create digital content, in a user-friendly AI platform. Designed to make content creation simple and efficient, Addlly AI's tools allow businesses of all sizes to easily produce engaging content that fits their marketing goals. With features that support a variety of content types, including blogs and social media, Addlly AI speeds up the creation process, helping companies keep up with market trends. The platform blends the best of AI with the human touch of expert editors, ensuring high-quality, consistent content that matches a company's brand. Plus, Addlly AI keeps client information safe with top-notch security, offering a smart, cost-effective solution for digital marketing needs.

Tina Chopra, CEO of Addlly AI, shared, "This accolade celebrates Addlly AI's dedication to innovation, usability of Gen AI for delivering measurable success. By providing businesses with advanced yet easy-to-use tools, Addlly AI has notably enhanced the ability for enterprise users to use Gen AI in their digital marketing..Winning Bronze in the ASEAN Digital Award is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team. It reinforces our mission to innovate within the AI space to provide the most effective solutions for our clients."

The company has also recently been selected to be part of the Gen AI Sandbox program. This groundbreaking program, by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), is designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Singapore to gain hands-on experience and better understand the functions of Gen AI solutions for their businesses. As the provider of Marketing & Sales solutions within the Sandbox, Addlly will be offering AI-powered blog writing and social media content creation tools.

Addlly's Bronze win in the ASEAN Digital Awards 2024 not only underscores the company's commitment to transform the way businesses approach digital content marketing, but also reflects the growing prominence of the ASEAN region in the global digital landscape. This recognition highlights the region's commitment to embracing digital advancements, particularly in the field of AI-driven marketing.

About Addlly AI:

Addlly AI is a Singapore-based Gen AI startup that is bringing multiple AI techniques together to help businesses and professionals create more personalized digital marketing content at scale. Addlly has launched a suite of AI tools and is actively adding new features, intending to create the largest content marketing multi-modal platform in Asia. Addlly is committed to responsible AI development, and will support multiple Asian languages going forward.

For more information about Addlly and our award-winning solutions, please visit https://addlly.ai/

Media Contact:

Ronie Ganguly, Co-founder Addlly AI

Phone: +65 9152 8252

Email: ronie.ganguly@addlly.ai

Company Address: 50 Raffles Place, Level 46 Singapore Land Tower, S 048623