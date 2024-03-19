Nobis Rehabilitation Partner’s Executive Appointed to AMRPA Board of Directors

Tracey Nixon, Nobis Chief Compliance Officer Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Tracey Nixon returns to serve on the AMRPA Board of Directors

Having had the privilege of working with Tracey Nixon during her first stint as a member of the AMRPA Board of Directors, I am pleased that she has recently returned as a Board member” — AMRPA Board Chair Christoper A. Lee, MSPT, FACHE.

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracey Nixon, Chief Compliance Officer for Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the American Medical Rehabilitation Providers Association (AMRPA). Nixon is a veteran of the post-acute healthcare industry with over 25 years of experience in healthcare leadership, serving in hospital, regional, and national roles. She is a regular speaker and educator in the inpatient rehabilitation industry.

Nixon has served as Chief Compliance Officer for Nobis Rehabilitation Partners since 2018 and she oversees the corporate compliance program, licensure and accreditation, quality assurance, regulatory compliance, privacy, and risk management. She also has leadership responsibility for facilities/environment of care, health information management, coding, credentialing, and internal operational auditing. Nixon earned a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science in speech-language pathology from Texas Christian University. She is certified in healthcare compliance (CHC).

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities and services. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient rehab hospital. Visit nobisrehabpartners.com.

About AMRPA:

AMRPA is the nation’s only trade organization dedicated solely to the interests of inpatient rehabilitation and represents more than 650 freestanding rehabilitation hospitals and rehabilitation units of general hospitals. AMRPA member hospitals help their patients maximize their health, functional ability, independence, and participation in society so they are able to return to home, work or an active retirement. For more information, visit amrpa.org and follow AMRPA on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.