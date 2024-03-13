ASCI Federal Services LLC Awarded Contract for FRCE Transportation Support Services
ASCI Federal Services LLC is proud to announce its recent contract award to support the Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) with Transportation Support Services.
This contract win highlights the dedication, expertise, and hard work of our team in effectively meeting the intricate demands of our military.”ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASCI Federal Services LLC (ASCI) is proud to announce its recent contract award to support the Naval Air Systems Command Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) with Transportation Support Services (TSS). The single award, Firm Fixed Price (FFP) contract has a total potential value of approximately $26 million. It includes a one-year base period of performance with four additional one-year option periods.
— Christine Hopkins, President & CEO of ASCI
ASCI will partner with D2 Government Solutions (D2GS) and Spectrum Comm Inc. (Spectrum) as subcontractors on this project, leveraging their specialized expertise. D2GS, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVSOB) with over a decade of experience in aviation services, brings a wealth of knowledge and dedication to the team. Spectrum, also an SBA Certified SDVSOB, has more than 23 years of experience in supply chain management, complex weapons systems, and information technology systems, ensuring a comprehensive and integrated approach to the project's requirements.
Under this contract, ASCI and its partners will provide a wide array of essential transportation support services crucial to FRCE operations. These encompass flight line assistance, mule and mule train services, forklift operations, delivery via tractor-trailer, specialized transportation solutions, and equipment maintenance services. Additionally, the team will furnish dispatch and administrative support. This comprehensive range of services will directly enhance FRCE's capacity to uphold its pivotal function in bolstering military readiness and operational effectiveness.
"ASCI is honored to be entrusted with this opportunity to support FRCE's mission," said Christine Hopkins, President & CEO of ASCI. "Together with our partners, D2GS and Spectrum, we are committed to delivering exceptional service and supporting FRCE’s ability to perform a complete range of depot level rework operations on military aircraft. This contract win highlights the dedication, expertise, and hard work of our team in effectively meeting the intricate demands of our military. "
This contract represents a significant milestone for ASCI, D2GS, and Spectrum, demonstrating their collective strength and capability in the competitive field of military support services. The collaboration between these companies will contribute to the continued success and readiness of FRCE and the U.S. Armed Forces.
About ASCI Federal Services LLC
ASCI Federal Services LLC, SBA Certified, Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), is part of the ASCI family of companies, including Advanced Supply Chain International LLC, and is based in Anchorage, Alaska. ASCI has been providing supply chain and asset management consulting and services to commercial and government customers since April 1999. ASCI specializes in providing support for procurement, contracting, warehousing, inventory management, transportation coordination, and surplus material disposition.
About D2 Government Solutions:
D2GS is SBA Certified, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVSOB) with over a decade of experience in aviation services, headquartered in New Bern, North Carolina. D2GS was established to provide a wide range of efficient, reliable, and economical support services solutions to the government and commercial clients with aviation support services being the core service line. D2GS owns and operates Maintenance Repair and Overhaul, a full-service aircraft maintenance facility with 20 years of proven performance.
About Spectrum Comm Inc.:
Spectrum is SBA Certified, SDVSOB company with over 23+ years of experience in supply chain management, complex weapons systems, and information technology systems. Spectrum is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia. Spectrum’s operating philosophy is centered on creating value for their customers, building individual and team self-mastery, providing superior customer care, and building lasting relationships.
To learn more learn more about the ASCI Family of Companies, please visit www.asciLLC.com.
