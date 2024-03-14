Still Lost in Panama: New investigative book sheds light on the cold case of Kris Kremers and Lisanne Froon

Book Cover Still Lost in Panama

BOQUETE, CHIRIQUI, PANAMA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the tenth anniversary of the disappearance of Lisanne Froon and Kris Kremers in the Panamanian rainforest, journalists Christian Hardinghaus and Annette Nenner announce the publication of their investigative true crime book "Still Lost in Panama". On April 1, 2014, the two young Dutch women became involved in one of the most mysterious true crime cases in contemporary history while hiking on the Pianista Trail. Now light is being shed on the dark jungle of theories and speculation. With exclusive insights and a scientific analysis of the 3,000 pages of court files that have been kept secret until now, "Still Lost in Panama" not only uncovers shocking investigative errors but also presents new evidence and witnesses. After five months of intensive research in the province of Chiriquí and expeditions into the Panamanian cloud forest, the authors bring clarity to a case full of speculation and mystery.

Contradictory theories and interpretations

Hardly a week goes by without a new podcast or a new YouTube documentary about the moving tragedy surrounding Kris Kremers and Lisanne Froon. While internet detectives argue doggedly over the question of whether an accident or a crime caused the girls' certain death, journalists keep trying to seize control of the interpretation. The book "Lost in the Jungle", published in 2021 and co-authored by Betzaida Pitti, the public prosecutor investigating the case at the time, attempts to substantiate the theory of an accident and cleverly omits explosive information with the intention of concealing it. In contrast, the following year, the seven-part true crime podcast series "Lost in Panama" (over 2 million downloads) tackles an abstruse crime theory. In it, hosts Jeremy Kryt and Mariana Atencio vilify tour guide Feliciano Gonzalez and the youth gang "Pandilla", who have been branded the murderers of the Dutch women in internet forums since 2014.

Court files and expeditions bring secrets to light

Through intensive interviews with the alleged perpetrators and the analysis of police interrogations, the authors of "Still Lost in Panama" are able to clearly refute these theories and, after analyzing forensic reports and autopsy reports, find evidence that points to foul play and the deliberate cover-up of a planned kidnapping. "Still Lost in Panama" is a tribute to the tireless search for answers, a memoir of two lives that ended far too soon, and a must-read for anyone interested in true crime cases and unsolved mysteries.

Book Trailer