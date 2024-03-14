CredKin and CareerTALKS announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Employers with Financial Wellness and Career Coaching

Financial Wellness Platform for your Workforce

CredKin and CareerTALKS are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership aimed at supporting Employers to empower their workforce.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's dynamic work environment, Employers are seeking comprehensive resources to help their workforce navigate both financial and career journeys. Recognizing this need, CredKin and CareerTALKS have joined forces to offer a unique blend of expertise and tools to enhance the overall well-being and success of Organizations.

Employers partnering with CredKin will be able to provide their workforce with access to a wealth of resources, including financial planning software tools, educational content on personal finance, career development workshops, and one-on-one coaching sessions with seasoned professionals. By combining CredKin's expertise in financial wellness with CareerTALKs industry-leading career coaching, employees will receive tailored support to achieve their financial goals and advance in their careers.

"We are excited to partner with CareerTALKS to provide Employers with the holistic support they need to help their employees thrive both personally and professionally," said Yasir Shirazi, CEO of CredKin. "By integrating financial wellness and career coaching, we aim to empower employees to take control of their financial future while also achieving their professional goals."

CareerTALKS Founder Orlando Haynes expressed enthusiasm about the initiative, stating, " As I thought about impact, I see a lot of value in how we can continue to serve our community and listeners. The opportunity to partner with CredKin just made perfect sense. We share the same ecosystem of providing solutions to the workforce. Financial and Career wellness goes hand in hand to better ensure overall wellbeing and lifestyle benefits for employees."

According to Sandra Little - VP of Customer Engagement at CredKin - "Interest rates are high and inflation is hurting the economy. Employees are financially stressed and this is leading to a productivity loss. Employers are actively looking for more Financial Wellness solutions to incorporate into their Employee Benefits Program that can help improve productivity and boost morale. Teaming up with Orlando allows us to offer a comprehensive solution to our Employer partners."

This partnership underscores both organizations' commitment to supporting employees across organizations at every stage of their career journey and promoting a culture of empowerment, growth, and financial resilience.

